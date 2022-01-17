Deadline approaches for Society's Assets scholarship applications

KENOSHA — Applications for the Society’s Assets 2022 Scholarship Awards must be postmarked by Feb. 1.

Call 800-378-9128 to request an application packet or visit the agency website at societysassets.org

College students with physical and/or sensory disabilities could be eligible for scholarships, with at least $5,000 awarded in total.

Applicants must reside in the Society’s Assets service area, which includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties.

Graduating high school seniors, continuing students or adults returning to school on a full-time basis to seek a post-secondary degree in the fall of 2022 are eligible.

Judging is based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay and recommendations. All application materials must be postmarked by Feb. 1.

Society’s Assets has supported the scholarship fund with help from donors and fund raising events since 1998. Just over $200,000 has been awarded to 51 college students.

Recipients have pursued careers in engineering, broadcasting, education, medicine, information technology and many other fields.

“The agency is proud of its commitment to advance the educational and career goals of college students with disabilities,” said Theresa Gilliland, chairperson of the Board of Directors. “Every person has the right to develop their talents and abilities through higher education,” Gilliland added.

The 2022 Scholarship Awards will be presented at a reception in June. For more information about the scholarship awards program or to donate to the fund, call 800-378-9128.

