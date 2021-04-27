Deadline approaches for student editorial writing and cartoon contest celebrating First Amendment

As a continuation of its efforts to increase civic education and engagement, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation has launched the Wisconsin Civics Games Editorial Writing & Cartoon Contest.

The contest, which began accepting entries on March 15 — in conjunction with Sunshine Week, the annual celebration of open government — will celebrate the rights established by the First Amendment. The contest is open to all Wisconsin middle and high school students.

“We were thrilled by the enthusiastic statewide response to the launch of the Wisconsin Civics Games in 2019 and shared in the disappointment this year’s games had to be canceled because of the pandemic,” said WNA Foundation Board Member Eve Galanter, who helped spearhead the Wisconsin Civics Games. “We didn’t want to lose the critical connections that had been made or the momentum that had been built toward fostering civic and civil engagement.”

“During this challenging time, we decided to continue these efforts with the launch of an editorial writing and cartoon contest.”