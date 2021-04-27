Deadline approaches for student editorial writing and cartoon contest celebrating First Amendment

As a continuation of its efforts to increase civic education and engagement, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation has launched the Wisconsin Civics Games Editorial Writing & Cartoon Contest.
The contest, which began accepting entries on March 15 — in conjunction with Sunshine Week, the annual celebration of open government — will celebrate the rights established by the First Amendment. The contest is open to all Wisconsin middle and high school students.
“We were thrilled by the enthusiastic statewide response to the launch of the Wisconsin Civics Games in 2019 and shared in the disappointment this year’s games had to be canceled because of the pandemic,” said WNA Foundation Board Member Eve Galanter, who helped spearhead the Wisconsin Civics Games. “We didn’t want to lose the critical connections that had been made or the momentum that had been built toward fostering civic and civil engagement.”
“During this challenging time, we decided to continue these efforts with the launch of an editorial writing and cartoon contest.”
For the writing contest, high school students will be asked to write a “guest column” (500 words or less) about the First Amendment, and middle school students will be asked to write a “letter to the editor” (200 words or less) on the same topic. Students wishing to compete in the editorial cartoon contests may do so by submitting one First Amendment-themed editorial cartoon. Entries can be submitted online.
The entry deadline is May 15, and winners will be announced on July 1.
First-place winners will receive $500, second-place winners will receive $250, third-place winners will receive $100 and honorable mention recipients will receive $50.
In addition to being published on the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s website, winning entries will also appear in newspapers across the state.
Additional information can be found at wisconsincivicsgames.com. Those interested in providing support through a donation or sponsorship can also find more information on the Civics Games website.
About the WNA Foundation
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation is a not-for-profit organization created in 1980 to support programs that foster excellence in journalism, engage current and future newspaper leaders and invest in our communities. The foundation solicits, manages and disburses funds and other resources for the benefit of Wisconsin’s newspaper industry.
About the Civics Games
In response to declining civics education and participation, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation launched the Civics Games in 2018. By engaging young adults in a collaborative competition, as well as through coverage of civic affairs, the Wisconsin Civics Games aims to help cultivate an understanding among future generations of their role in our democracy.
More than 100 students from 25 schools participated in the inaugural Civics Games, which included months of preparation and culminated in four regional competitions on Feb. 23, 2019, and the state finals March 29, 2019, at the Wisconsin State Capitol. During the games, students heard from several local officials, newspaper editors, state legislators, a state Supreme Court chief justice and the governor. Platteville High School’s team was named the first-ever Wisconsin Civics Games champion, and each member of the team received a $2,000 scholarship to a Wisconsin college or university.