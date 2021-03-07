Dean's list: Local students' accomplishments recognized

Lewis University
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Raina Spencer of Kenosha was named to Lewis University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.
Marquette University
MILWAUKEE — The following local students were named to Marquette University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or above during the fall 2020 semester:
KENOSHA: Spencer Acker, Matthew Christman, Niara Collins, Carter Deinhammer, Macy Fallico, Jack Grosz, Michael Jensen, Katherine Lesavich, Renata Lim, Nathaniel Lira, Charlotte Martin, Kayla Nickerson, Natalie Ouimet, Janaki Rawal, Anna Vignali, Kathryn Zingelman.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Elizabeth Alia, Stella Harrington, Nathan Ilada, Anna Jankovic, Emma Johnson, Elin Seay, Zoee Arreguin, Timothy Broderick, Jamal Hanson, Vicenzo Infusino, Samantha Ledwitch, Solei Maj, Cullen Murray, Tyler Naekrsz, Dominic Stancato, Rhiannon Torres.
TREVOR: Sophia Lynch.
TWIN LAKES: Lauren Christensen.
Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio — Tyler Andrews of Salem was named to Miami University’s dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2020 semester.
Quincy University
QUINCY, Ill. — Jordan Heeter of Kenosha was named to Quincy University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.
Rochester Institute of Technology
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cathryn Szulczewski of Pleasant Prairie was named to the Rochester Institute of Technology’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above during the fall 2020 semester.
Seton Hall University
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Annemarie Ryan of Pleasant Prairie was named to the Seton Hall University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.
University of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Benjamin Abrahamson of Kenosha was named to the University of Minnesota’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.7 during the fall 2020 semester.
University of Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Kevin Murray of Pleasant Prairie was named to the University of Notre Dame’s dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2020 semester.
