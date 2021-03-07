Dean's list: Local students' accomplishments recognized

Quincy University

QUINCY, Ill. — Jordan Heeter of Kenosha was named to Quincy University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Rochester Institute of Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cathryn Szulczewski of Pleasant Prairie was named to the Rochester Institute of Technology’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above during the fall 2020 semester.

Seton Hall University

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Annemarie Ryan of Pleasant Prairie was named to the Seton Hall University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Benjamin Abrahamson of Kenosha was named to the University of Minnesota’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.7 during the fall 2020 semester.

University of Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Kevin Murray of Pleasant Prairie was named to the University of Notre Dame’s dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2020 semester.