Despite a few changes, some Reuther students still prefer in-person learning option

Reuther Central High School senior Ignacio Rojas Jr. chose in-person learning to avoid being stuck staring at a computer screen all day.
“I figured in-person would just be easier for me,” Rojas said.
“I did not want to get sick, but I did not want to be sitting at home in front of a computer all day either. I don’t learn well that way.”
Little did he realize at the time, he would still be doing a lot on computers in order to work alongside virtual students learning at home.
To accommodate in-person and virtual students at the middle and high school levels, teachers commonly align their assignments to work for both sets of students.
Additionally, high school classes are blended with teachers teaching in-person and virtual students simultaneously.
Despite the increased time spent on technology, Ignacio still prefers the in-person learning environment and is glad he chose it.
“I like seeing my friends and teachers,” he said.
Ignacio also enjoys art class, something he and fellow student Marcial Garcia have in common.
“I like my art class because we are doing stuff in there — hands-on projects — and I enjoy the break away from computers,” said Marcial, a senior at Reuther.
Dealing with computer problems and not being able to use the water fountains are among the daily inconveniences Marcial experiences, but his warehouse job already prepared him for wearing a mask and social distancing.
Despite the many changes made to in-person learning, the option is still a choice Marcial and Ignacio are glad they made.
“I like that it still feels kind of normal,” Marcial said. “The pandemic did ruin some things for me, but at least I am with my friends.”
IN PHOTOS: Whittier Elementary PTA Reflections art entries
Whittier Elementary School PTA reinstated its Reflections art program in 2016. The purpose of Reflections is to encourage participation in the arts by reflecting on a theme, creating a work of art, and receiving recognition.
In the past four years, the Reflections program has expanded in the number of students participating, the addition of art night programming, and the addition of a Reflections co-chair. Even though in-school events were not possible this year, students used take-home materials to reflect and create on this year’s theme, “I Matter Because...” with five entries submitted for judging through Wisconsin PTA.
The students entering artworks, their grade level, type of artwork and title of their piece this year are:
- Allison Darracott, grade 3, visual art, "I Matter"
- Genevieve Manthei, grade 4, visual art, "P.L.A.N.T."
- Kyle Taffe, grade 4, photography, "Cheteu le Village"
- Barbara Velazquez, grade 5, visual art, "I Matter!"
- Valentina Velazquez, grade 1, visual art, "We are Together!!"