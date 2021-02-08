Despite a few changes, some Reuther students still prefer in-person learning option

Reuther Central High School senior Ignacio Rojas Jr. chose in-person learning to avoid being stuck staring at a computer screen all day.

“I figured in-person would just be easier for me,” Rojas said.

“I did not want to get sick, but I did not want to be sitting at home in front of a computer all day either. I don’t learn well that way.”

Little did he realize at the time, he would still be doing a lot on computers in order to work alongside virtual students learning at home.

To accommodate in-person and virtual students at the middle and high school levels, teachers commonly align their assignments to work for both sets of students.

Additionally, high school classes are blended with teachers teaching in-person and virtual students simultaneously.

Despite the increased time spent on technology, Ignacio still prefers the in-person learning environment and is glad he chose it.

“I like seeing my friends and teachers,” he said.

Ignacio also enjoys art class, something he and fellow student Marcial Garcia have in common.