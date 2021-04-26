Dimensions of Learning Academy announces third quarter honors

Jessica Camacho, Ruby Gould, Eliza Keller, *Gregory Manucharyan, Cullen Norgaard, Mila Olano, *Aidan Rapinchuk, Cassandra Rivers, Aubry Smith, Natalie Wilson.
*Sydney Aldrich, *Anna Graff, Autumn Niles, Brooke Zekor.
Selene Bigden-Russell, Riley Bloom, Samuel Callow, *Elijah Krystowiak, Scarlett Lindow, *David Porut, *Ava Smith, Kaitlyn Valdez.
*Students with straight A's
30-plus photos from Kenosha's Chrysler days
Chrysler's last car in Kenosha
Aerial photo of the Chrysler Engine Plant
Aerial shot of the lakefront AMC plant
CHRYSLER engine line
CHRYSLER Kenosha Engine Plant
Greenlee block
Daimler Chrysler executives
CHRYSLER Engine plant
Chrysler engine plant
The final product: 4.0 liter engines
CHRYSLER - ARCHIVE-grim-reaper
CHRYSLER - ARCHIVE
American Motors radio show
Demolition of the Chrysler plant
Lee Iacocca CHRYSLER - ARCHIVE
WATCH NOW: Mayor John Antaramian discusses Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood planned for former Chrysler site
Historic lakefront plant aerial
Lakefront plant from the harbor
Last Alliance
Last M body on the line
AMC Marlin at plant
Plant demolition 1989
Ron Howard visits the Chrysler plant
Last car off the line
Last car off the line
last car off the line
Wojciechowicz brothers
Kreuser with the last car
Llast day on the line
Barb Funk with the last Chrysler Fifth Avenue made in Kenosha
Before and after at the Chrysler plant
Before and after: 52nd St bridge
