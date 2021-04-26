 Skip to main content
Dimensions of Learning Academy announces third quarter honors
Dimensions of Learning Academy announces third quarter honors

SIXTH GRADE

Jessica Camacho, Ruby Gould, Eliza Keller, *Gregory Manucharyan, Cullen Norgaard, Mila Olano, *Aidan Rapinchuk, Cassandra Rivers, Aubry Smith, Natalie Wilson.

SEVENTH GRADE

*Sydney Aldrich, *Anna Graff, Autumn Niles, Brooke Zekor.

EIGHTH GRADE

Selene Bigden-Russell, Riley Bloom, Samuel Callow, *Elijah Krystowiak, Scarlett Lindow, *David Porut, *Ava Smith, Kaitlyn Valdez.

*Students with straight A's

