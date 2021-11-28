Dimensions of Learning honor roll

Dimensions of Learning Academy
KENOSHA — The following students from Dimensions of Learning Academy were named to the first quarter honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. Students with an asterisks made the high honor roll.
SIXTH GRADE: Ian Coleman, Reagan DiPietro, Thomas Fafford, George Gould, Trinitee Harvey, *Cameron Leitner, *Josiah Lindsey, Iviana Liu, *Emma Rapinchuk.
SEVENTH GRADE: *Jessica Camacho, Keegan Eickmeyer, Gianna Glithero, Ruby Gould, Eliza Keller, Cullen Norgaard, Mila Olano, *Aidan Rapinchuk, Cassandra Rivers, Lillian Ruhle, Ben Sloan, *Aubry Smith, *Natalie Wilson.
EIGHTH GRADE: *Sydney Aldrich, *Anna Graff, Chloe Latuvnik, Kayla McCullum, Autumn Niles, Ethan Zastoupil, Brooke Zekor.