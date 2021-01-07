Duncan not seeking re-election to Kenosha Unified School Board

Kenosha Unified’s School Board president will not run for office this spring, saying Thursday that he had already planned not to seek re-election soon after he won the job three years ago.

Tom Duncan filed non-candidacy papers before Tuesday’s deadline, according to records filed with the district.

“I made the decision not to seek a second term on April 4, 2018, the very next day after Kenosha electors voted me to a seat on the KUSD Board of Education. This was a decision made with my wife and family,” Duncan said in a statement he also shared with the board after filing non-candidacy papers. “After these three years there is going to be more life, wife and family.”

Last spring, Duncan, Kenosha resident and Froedtert South’s chief operating officer, was selected by board members unanimously to serve as the president as the district entered uncharted territory amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, the district has continued navigating the difficult community health conditions that have led to Unified offering both virtual and in-person learning choices for students.

