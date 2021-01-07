Duncan not seeking re-election to Kenosha Unified School Board

Kenosha Unified’s School Board president will not run for office this spring, saying Thursday that he had already planned not to seek re-election soon after he won the job three years ago.
Tom Duncan filed non-candidacy papers before Tuesday’s deadline, according to records filed with the district.
“I made the decision not to seek a second term on April 4, 2018, the very next day after Kenosha electors voted me to a seat on the KUSD Board of Education. This was a decision made with my wife and family,” Duncan said in a statement he also shared with the board after filing non-candidacy papers. “After these three years there is going to be more life, wife and family.”
Last spring, Duncan, Kenosha resident and Froedtert South’s chief operating officer, was selected by board members unanimously to serve as the president as the district entered uncharted territory amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, the district has continued navigating the difficult community health conditions that have led to Unified offering both virtual and in-person learning choices for students.
“I have not taken these duties lightly and will to the best of my abilities, finish these duties doing what is best and right for students, teachers and staff of our district,” he said. “We have persevered and we have a great deal more to accomplish.”
Duncan said he was honored to have been elected to the board. In 2018, he won election to his first and only term. He said he has appreciated board members’ “support, trust and encouragement,” over the last three years.
Duncan’s position is one of three Unified board seats up for election on April 6. Incumbents Mary Modder and Todd Battle, both of Kenosha, are seeking re-election. Three challengers have also entered the race for School Board: Valerie Douglas of Kenosha, Eric Meadows and Brooks Litz, both of Pleasant Prairie.
Unified School Board seats each have three-year terms. Board members earn a yearly stipend of $6,500 voted on each year during the annual meeting of electors in the fall. The Kenosha Unified School District encompasses the City of Kenosha, and the villages of Pleasant Prairie and Somers.