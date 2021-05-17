 Skip to main content
Education Foundation of Kenosha announces 2021 scholarship recipients
Education Foundation of Kenosha announces 2021 scholarship recipients

The Education Foundation of Kenosha has announced this year’s 2021 scholarship recipients:

  • Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship — $1,000 — awarded to Blake Brodjeski of LakeView Technology Academy
  • EFK Scholarship (education majors) — $1,500 (renewable for four years) — awarded to Adelynn Monk of Indian Trail High School and Academy
  • Peter Ploskee, Sr. Memorial Scholarship — $2,000 (renewable for four years) — awarded to Justin Wheeler of LakeView Technology Academy
  • Victoria Jones Memorial Scholarship — $500 — awarded to Audrey Wilk of LakeView Technology Academy
  • Harry & LaVerne Brookhouse Scholarship — $2,000 — awarded to Sahar Kherani of Bradford High School
  • Mary Zicarelli Memorial Scholarship — $1,500 (renewable for four years) — awarded to Megan Fowler Rodriguez of Indian Trail High School and Academy
  • EFK Scholarship (all majors) — $1,500 (renewable for four years) — awarded to Sofia Ricker of Tremper High School
  • Adam Gundlach Memorial Scholarship — $500 — awarded to Anyah Garrett of Harborside Academy
  • Emma Nepper Scholarship — $1,000 — awarded to Harmohini Sidhu of Indian Trail High School and Academy
  • Tremper Athletic Booster Club — $500 — awarded to Katherine Peltz and Colin Mossman of Tremper High School
  • Don Hoferitza Memorial Scholarship — $2,500 — awarded to Hayden Kozmer of Bradford High School.

