Education Foundation of Kenosha announces 2021 scholarship recipients

The Education Foundation of Kenosha has announced this year’s 2021 scholarship recipients:
- Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship — $1,000 — awarded to Blake Brodjeski of LakeView Technology Academy
- EFK Scholarship (education majors) — $1,500 (renewable for four years) — awarded to Adelynn Monk of Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Peter Ploskee, Sr. Memorial Scholarship — $2,000 (renewable for four years) — awarded to Justin Wheeler of LakeView Technology Academy
- Victoria Jones Memorial Scholarship — $500 — awarded to Audrey Wilk of LakeView Technology Academy
- Harry & LaVerne Brookhouse Scholarship — $2,000 — awarded to Sahar Kherani of Bradford High School
- Mary Zicarelli Memorial Scholarship — $1,500 (renewable for four years) — awarded to Megan Fowler Rodriguez of Indian Trail High School and Academy
- EFK Scholarship (all majors) — $1,500 (renewable for four years) — awarded to Sofia Ricker of Tremper High School
- Adam Gundlach Memorial Scholarship — $500 — awarded to Anyah Garrett of Harborside Academy
- Emma Nepper Scholarship — $1,000 — awarded to Harmohini Sidhu of Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Tremper Athletic Booster Club — $500 — awarded to Katherine Peltz and Colin Mossman of Tremper High School
- Don Hoferitza Memorial Scholarship — $2,500 — awarded to Hayden Kozmer of Bradford High School.