Education Foundation of Kenosha lists 2021 scholarship opportunities

Harry & Laverne Brookhouse Scholarship

The Harry and LaVerne Brookhouse family is sponsoring a $2,000, one-time, scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District Bradford High School student who will be graduating this year.

Mary Zicarelli Memorial Scholarship

The Robert Zicarelli family is sponsoring a $1,500 renewable scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student graduating this year who is planning to prepare for a career in school/community activities, public service or related career area. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States of America.

Peter Ploskee, Sr. Memorial Scholarship

The Peter Ploskee, Sr. family is sponsoring a $2,000, renewable, scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who will be graduating this year who is interested in preparing for a career in architecture, engineering, construction trades, or a similar career area. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States.

Victoria Jones Memorial Scholarship