Education Foundation of Kenosha lists 2021 scholarship opportunities

The Education Foundation of Kenosha has announced a series of scholarship opportunities for 2021.
The foundation is taking applications through March 15. The scholarships, all in cooperation with the EFK, include:
Don Hoferitza Memorial Scholarship
The family of Don Hoferitza is sponsoring a one-time $2500.00 scholarship to be offered to a qualified graduating Mary D. Bradford High School (Bradford) senior. This scholarship is intended to provide financial assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who is pursuing a degree in postsecondary education upon graduation from high school. Don Hoferitza was an educator for 43 years with most of those years spent at Bradford. His passion was Science, teaching in and out of the classroom.
Playford V. Thorson, III Family Memorial Scholarship (For McKinley, Lincoln, or Washington Middle School)
The Thorson family is sponsoring scholarships each year to help defray the cost of attending a Kenosha Unified School District summer band or orchestra program. Scholarships for Continental Band, Rambler Band and the Summer Orchestra Program will be awarded. Students in band, orchestra or choir that are accepted into the WSMA Middle Level Honors Music Project will also be eligible for a scholarship.
Adam Gundlach Memorial Scholarship
The Adam Gundlach family is sponsoring a $50, one-time, scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who will be graduating this year.
Education Foundation Scholarship (all majors)
The Education Foundation of Kenosha is sponsoring a $1,500 renewable scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who will be graduating this year. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States.
Education Foundation Scholarship (education majors)
The Education Foundation of Kenosha is sponsoring a $1,500 renewable scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who will be graduating this year who is interested in preparing for a career in education. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States.
Emma Nepper Memorial Scholarship
The Emma Nepper family is sponsoring a $1,000, one-time, scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District female student who will be graduating this year. This scholarship is intended to provide financial assistance to a female Kenosha Unified School District student who is pursuing a degree in postsecondary education upon graduation from high school.
Harry & Laverne Brookhouse Scholarship
The Harry and LaVerne Brookhouse family is sponsoring a $2,000, one-time, scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District Bradford High School student who will be graduating this year.
Mary Zicarelli Memorial Scholarship
The Robert Zicarelli family is sponsoring a $1,500 renewable scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student graduating this year who is planning to prepare for a career in school/community activities, public service or related career area. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States of America.
Peter Ploskee, Sr. Memorial Scholarship
The Peter Ploskee, Sr. family is sponsoring a $2,000, renewable, scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who will be graduating this year who is interested in preparing for a career in architecture, engineering, construction trades, or a similar career area. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States.
Victoria Jones Memorial Scholarship
The family of Victoria Jones is sponsoring a $500, one-time, scholarship to provide financial assistance to a female Kenosha Unified School District student graduating from LakeView Technology Academy this year. This teacher died after being hit by an under age drunk driver. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States.
Tremper Booster Club Scholarship
The Tremper Athletic Booster Club will award $500 Student-Athlete Scholarships to one male and one female student-athlete participating in Tremper High School sports. The winners will be chosen at random from all qualified and verified applications.
Olivia MacKay College Study Abroad Memorial Scholarship
The MacKay family is sponsoring a $1,000, one-time, scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District Indian Trail High student who will be graduating this year and will be participating in a college study abroad program. Olivia MacKay was an ITA student whose life was tragically taken in 2017. Olivia was determined to visit as many places around the world as possible while maintaining good grades and working two jobs. This scholarship was started to carry on her spirit while helping other students travel and study abroad.
Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship
The Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship is sponsoring a $1,000, one-time, scholarship exclusively for Kenosha Unified School District students who have had cancer or experienced cancer in his/her immediate family.
More information, including scholarship applications, can be found at https://educationfoundationkenosha.org/scholarships.
Fave 5: Reporter Elizabeth Snyder shares her favorite stories of 2020
This is a sampling of stories written by Liz Snyder in 2020, a busy year for news, to put it mildly.
This is a column I wish I never wrote, because it's about the death of my first childhood best friend. The most rewarding part was the flood of messages I received from people who knew Steve and from many who didn't but wanted to share their own stories. Friendship is truly powerful.
Dennis Serpe, who retired in January after almost 50 years at the Kenosha News, embodies what is special about a local newspaper: It's connection with the community. And Dennis was there for much of it.
This is a column about a road trip from "the before time." We took our two greyhounds on an extensive road trip in a rented RV, just as the COVID-19 virus was breaking out in China. Writing about "rookie RV' tips was a lot of fun, and I received many useful tips from RV veterans after the story ran.
Writing about the developing coronavirus pandemic doesn't offer too many opportunities for humor, but I did have fun coming up with some new COVID-19 slang terms. After the story ran, readers shared their own ways of coping with humor.
When Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 25, it set off a media firestorm. I discovered that Monday morning when I went to the usually quiet northside Kenosha street where the shooting happened, finding myself in a crowd of media folks from all around the world. That was our first sign of how much the Blake shooting would resonate with people far from Kenosha.