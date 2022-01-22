Education Foundation offering a variety of scholarship opportunities

The Education Foundation of Kenosha is offering the following scholarships:
For more information, visit: educationfoundationkenosha.org.
Don Hoferitza Memorial Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha (EFK), the family of Don Hoferitza is sponsoring a one-time $2,500 scholarship to be offered to a qualified graduating Mary D. Bradford High School (Bradford) senior. This scholarship is intended to provide financial assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who is pursuing a degree in postsecondary education upon graduation from high school.
Don Hoferitza was an educator for 43 years with most of those years spent at Bradford. His passion was science, teaching in and out of the classroom. He often said, “Science is everywhere.” While at Bradford, he held many positions including science teacher, student council advisor and athletic director. He planned and executed many home coming dances and parades, attending games whenever possible. He loved teaching and loved his school.
Playford V. Thorson, III Family Memorial Scholarship (For McKinley, Lincoln or Washington Middle School):
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha, the Thorson family is sponsoring scholarships each year to help defray the cost of attending a Kenosha Unified School District summer band or orchestra program. Scholarships for Continental Band, Rambler Band and the Summer Orchestra Program will be awarded. Students in band, orchestra or choir that are accepted into the WSMA Middle Level Honors Music Project will also be eligible for a scholarship.
Adam Gundlach Memorial Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha, the Adam Gundlach family is sponsoring a $500, one-time scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who will be graduating this year.
Education Foundation Scholarship (all majors):
The Education Foundation of Kenosha is sponsoring a $1,500, renewable scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who will be graduating this year. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States of America.
Education Foundation Scholarship (education majors):
The Education Foundation of Kenosha is sponsoring a $1,500, renewable scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who will be graduating this year who is interested in preparing for a career in education. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States of America.
Emma Nepper Memorial Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha, the Emma Nepper family is sponsoring a $1,000, one-time scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District female student who will be graduating this year. This scholarship is intended to provide financial assistance to a female Kenosha Unified School District student who is pursuing a degree in postsecondary education upon graduation from high school.
Harry & Laverne Brookhouse Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha, the Harry and LaVerne Brookhouse family is sponsoring a $2,000, one-time scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District Bradford High School student who will be graduating this year.
Mary Zicarelli Memorial Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha, the Robert Zicarelli family is sponsoring a $1,500, renewable scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student graduating this year who is planning to prepare for a career in school/community activities, public service or related career area. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States of America.
Peter Ploskee, Sr. Memorial Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha, the Peter Ploskee, Sr. family is sponsoring a $2,000, renewable scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who will be graduating this year who is interested in preparing for a career in architecture, engineering, construction trades or a similar career area. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States of America.
Victoria Jones Memorial Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Educational Foundation of Kenosha, the family of Victoria Jones is sponsoring a $500, one-time scholarship to provide financial assistance to a female Kenosha Unified School District student graduating from LakeView Technology Academy this year. This teacher died after being hit by an under age drunk driver. The scholarship may be used only at an accredited institution of higher education located in the United States of America.
Tremper Booster Club Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Educational Foundation of Kenosha, the Tremper Athletic Booster Club will award $500 Student-Athlete Scholarships to one male and one female student-athlete participating in Tremper High School sports. The winners will be chosen at random from all qualified and verified applications.
Olivia MacKay College Study Abroad Memorial Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha, the MacKay family is sponsoring a $1,000, one-time scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District High School student who will be graduating this year and will be participating in a college study abroad program.
Olivia MacKay was an ITA student whose life was tragically taken in 2017. Olivia was determined to visit as many places around the world as possible while maintaining good grades and working two jobs. This scholarship was started to carry on her spirit while helping other students travel and study abroad.
Olivia MacKay High School Study Abroad Memorial Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha, the MacKay family is sponsoring a $1,000, one-time scholarship to provide assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District High School junior student who will be participating in a study abroad program in their senior year.
Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha, the Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship is sponsoring a $1,000, one-time scholarship exclusively for Kenosha Unified School District students who have had cancer or experienced cancer in his/her immediate family.
Buzz Englund Memorial Tremper High School Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha (EFK), the family of Buzz Englund is sponsoring a one-time $1,000 scholarship to be offered to a qualified graduating Tremper High School senior. This scholarship is intended to provide financial assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who is pursuing a degree in postsecondary education upon graduation from high school. Buzz Englund was an educator for 35 years, a track coach for 30+ years and also a math tutor for many years. He had a passion for teaching and coaching.
Buzz Englund Memorial Bradford High School Scholarship:
In cooperation with the Education Foundation of Kenosha (EFK), the family of Buzz Englund is sponsoring a one-time, $1,000 scholarship to be offered to a qualified graduating Mary D. Bradford High School (Bradford) senior. This scholarship is intended to provide financial assistance to a Kenosha Unified School District student who is pursuing a degree in postsecondary education upon graduation from high school. Buzz Englund was an educator for 35 years, a track coach for 30+ years and also a math tutor for many years. He had a passion for teaching and coaching.
