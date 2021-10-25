Efforts to recall KUSD School Board president fall short; unseating incumbents in April election group's next task

A parent rights group’s efforts to recall Kenosha Unified School Board President Yolanda Adams has fallen short of its goal to collect the nearly 13,000 signatures required to force a special election.
In a statement, Moms for Liberty – Kenosha County, the group initiating the campaign to challenge Adams, said Monday night that the recall effort had given residents the opportunity to “express exactly what they want in a school board member,” which the group said they have found in three “well qualified candidates” for April 2022 election.
“Though we came close to the goal, the names and number of recall petition signatures will not be released,” according the statement released by Amanda Nedweski, co-chair for the organization.
Petitioners have until Wednesday
Stacy Stephens, Unified’s election official and School Board secretary said that in order to trigger a recall election, Moms for Liberty would have to file their petition by Wednesday with a minimum of 12,796 valid signatures, or 25 percent of the total of number of votes cast in the Unified district during the last gubernatorial election in 2018. During that election 51,184 votes were cast in the district, which encompasses Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and the town and village of Somers, east of Interstate 94.
According to county data, Adams won at the polls with 13,537 votes, the most of any School Board candidate during the April 7, 2020 election. Nedweski said that had the requirement been based on that number, the group’s goal would have been 3,384 signatures, an amount they had “far surpassed” in their recall efforts.
She said that for strategic purposes the final total number of signatures would not be revealed and that petitions would be destroyed to protect the privacy of those who have signed.
“Support for the recall was tremendous, and we collected more signatures than the number of votes that most candidates for School Board receive in yearly elections,” she said. “This result is a very promising indicator of the community’s desire for change in School Board leadership next April.”
To that end, the group has said they intend to support candidates running for the three School Board seats up for election this spring. Those positions are currently held by incumbents Tony Garcia, Atifa Robinson and Rebecca Stevens. The organization said that those who have committed to run have yet to announce their candidacies publicly.
Adams responds
Reached late Monday, Adams said that it was the group’s right to petition for the recall.
“I think everybody from the beginning knew that it would be really tough to do and I didn’t know anybody who felt or told me that was doable. I know they were working really hard at the beginning,” said Adams, who noticed the campaign’s presence at several local events.
Adams said she was pleased that the recall attempt was halted because taxpayers would’ve had to foot the bill for a special election next year.
“It would put an undue hardship on all our local municipalities,” she said. “And, I think we’ve spent enough money on recall elections in this state. We don’t need to be doing that in Kenosha with the regular election being so close in April.”
Adams’ term is up for election in April of 2023.
Recall campaign origins
The group filed its intent to recall Adams on Aug. 27, three days after a School Board meeting in which Adams and other board members walked out. Adams had asked that those in attendance not already seated in the crowded board room at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., to move into overflow rooms or into the hall just outside the room where they could watch on TV monitors. She said would not start the meeting until “we have social distancing” in the room.
Under consideration at the Aug. 24 School Board meeting was administration’s recommendation that students and staff in 3-year-old kindergarten to sixth grade programs be required to wear masks indoors while on district properties in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19. The recommendation was a modification of the Better Together plan for returning to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. The board, however, later passed a more restrictive policy requiring universal masking for all while indoors on district properties.
The recall wasn’t solely about the district’s current mask use policy, however. According to the group, their campaign efforts engage in “productive dialogue with the community” and that district residents “overwhelmingly support parents’ rights to supersede government in health care decisions for their children.”
Organizers also said the “lack of accountability” in the current School Board and steep increases in spending by the district compared with “dismal” decreases in enrollment were reasons for public support of the recall efforts.
At the Sept. 21 Unified annual meeting of electors, a majority of residents who attended expressed similar sentiments which led to their votes to reduce School Board pay from $6,500 a year to a $100 stipend per regularly scheduled monthly meeting attended in person and per diems from $60 to $25. By an advisory recommendation, they also voted for the tax levy to decrease by $2.9 million in the district’s proposed 2021-22 budget.
Restoring board pay is currently on the agenda for a 7 p.m. Nov. 8 special meeting of electors at Indian Trail High School and Academy. The new meeting was scheduled via petition by members of the Education Justice Coalition, a group that has opposed the board salary and levy cuts. The School Board is expected meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday night to vote on the levy and budget.