Efforts to recall KUSD School Board president fall short; unseating incumbents in April election group's next task

She said that for strategic purposes the final total number of signatures would not be revealed and that petitions would be destroyed to protect the privacy of those who have signed.

“Support for the recall was tremendous, and we collected more signatures than the number of votes that most candidates for School Board receive in yearly elections,” she said. “This result is a very promising indicator of the community’s desire for change in School Board leadership next April.”

To that end, the group has said they intend to support candidates running for the three School Board seats up for election this spring. Those positions are currently held by incumbents Tony Garcia, Atifa Robinson and Rebecca Stevens. The organization said that those who have committed to run have yet to announce their candidacies publicly.

Adams responds

Reached late Monday, Adams said that it was the group’s right to petition for the recall.

“I think everybody from the beginning knew that it would be really tough to do and I didn’t know anybody who felt or told me that was doable. I know they were working really hard at the beginning,” said Adams, who noticed the campaign’s presence at several local events.