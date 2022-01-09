Eight schools in Kenosha Unified moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 resurgence; more approaching threshold

Four more schools in Kenosha Unified will temporarily convert to virtual learning after reporting COVID-19 cases at or above the district’s 3% threshold policy, while the number of cases continues its resurgence in the community.

Families of students at Bradford and Tremper high schools, along with Harvey and Whittier elementaries were notified Friday of the need to switch to virtual learning, KUSD spokesperson Tanya Ruder confirmed on Sunday.

As a result, the number of Unified schools that have reached or exceeded the district’s 3% policy and currently in virtual-learning mode is now eight, according the district’s Better Together Plan and dashboard, which is updated regularly.

On Thursday, notification of the switch to virtual learning also went out to families of students attending Indian Trail Academy and High School, Harborside Academy, Dimensions of Learning Academy and Grant Elementary School. The schools are expected to reopen Jan. 18, Ruder said.

As of Friday, eight other schools were nearing the 3% threshold, according to district data. As of the new year, Unified has recorded 852 new cases of the coronavirus, which includes a combined number of students and staff members.

Due to COVID-positive students and staff, last weekend's Indian Trail’s performances of "Beauty and the Beast" were postponed, district officials announced.

“We are moving forward with our scheduled performances of Beauty and the Beast on January 14-16. We are also looking at options to reschedule a second weekend of shows; further messaging will occur once we have more information,” officials posted on the district’s Facebook page and online.

Those who purchased tickets for the weekend performances will be refunded and will be able to purchase tickets for any remaining confirmed performances, with productions dependent on having the cast being able to perform.

Open houses next week for eighth graders who plan to attend Bradford, Indian Trail or Tremper in the fall have been switched to virtual presentations. Athletic activities at the three high schools have also been shut down until Jan. 18.

