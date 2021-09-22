Electors slash KUSD board salaries, requiring in-person attendance for payment; recommend nearly $1.2 million decrease in proposed tax levy

"In the many years of service of some members of the current Kenosha Unified School Board, the academic and social outcomes of KUSD students have declined, while the board of education has consistently voted to increase district spending amid significantly declining enrollment. They have repeatedly ignored the input and will of the electors," she said prior to the vote.

The motion was intended to hold School Board members accountable for their actions, she said.

Kenosha resident Joyce Behlke, who served on the board 20 years ago, objected to the measure saying that board members don't receive enough pay for what they're expected to do, which includes not just the meetings, but preparing for them and learning the issues.

"I think we should compensate the board for this time that they give to the public, to the Kenosha Unified (district) and to the children," she said. "Because it takes a lot of time."

Reimbursements slashed