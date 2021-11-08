Entries sought for 4-H Foundation art contest

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has kicked off a contest that challenges all 4-H members to explore their creativity.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Celebrates the Arts Art Contest is open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted now through Dec. 31.

The contest is broken into eight categories:

Drawing using any medium

Painting (acrylic, watercolor or oil)

Pottery, ceramics or clay

Photography

Paper

Fabric, yarn or fiber

Wood

Any other media (ex: digital, metalcraft, jewelry, leatherwork, wax, eggshells, taxidermy, etc.)

A winner will be chosen in each category with a Best of Show award given to one entry chosen by the judging committee. Category winners will receive a $100 cash award. The Best of Show entry will receive an additional $150 cash award. Other art may be recognized but will not receive a cash award. Winners will be notified by email by Feb. 1. A complete winner’s list, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website by Feb. 15, 2022.