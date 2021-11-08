Entries sought for 4-H Foundation art contest

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has kicked off a contest that challenges all 4-H members to explore their creativity.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Celebrates the Arts Art Contest is open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted now through Dec. 31.
The contest is broken into eight categories:
- Drawing using any medium
- Painting (acrylic, watercolor or oil)
- Pottery, ceramics or clay
- Photography
- Paper
- Fabric, yarn or fiber
- Wood
- Any other media (ex: digital, metalcraft, jewelry, leatherwork, wax, eggshells, taxidermy, etc.)
A winner will be chosen in each category with a Best of Show award given to one entry chosen by the judging committee. Category winners will receive a $100 cash award. The Best of Show entry will receive an additional $150 cash award. Other art may be recognized but will not receive a cash award. Winners will be notified by email by Feb. 1. A complete winner’s list, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website by Feb. 15, 2022.
To be eligible for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest, youth must be a 4-H member enrolled in 4H Online for the 2021-2022 4-H Program Year. Entrants do not need to be enrolled in any specific project to participate.
Entry Information
Entries will be accepted from Friday, Oct. 1 until midnight on Friday, Dec. 31.
A photo of the entry and the completed entry form must be submitted through the contest website: 4h.extension.wisc.edu/opportunities/projects/arts-communication/celebrate-the-arts/.
A tip sheet for entrants is available. Review this information to learn how best to present and share the art.
Each artist may submit one entry in one or more category but may submit only one entry in any one category. Example: Fred can submit a photo, a chalk drawing and a ceramic dish, but he cannot enter two photos.
For official contest rules and requirements and how to submit photos of artwork, visit: Wis4HFoundation.org/events/celebrate-the-arts/.