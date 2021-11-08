Entries sought from Kenosha County students for MLK writing and arts contest

The Coalition for Dismantling Racism has been recognizing and celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for 26 years through various events and programs. This year, Kenosha County students are invited to participate in a written and/or creative arts challenge which is outlined below.
Winners will be recognized at the virtual “Spreading Dr. King’s Message of Kindness in Kenosha” Awards Recognition Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, and repeat throughout the day. Join the event on the Kenosha Kindness Week Facebook page and/or via the following link: fb.me/e/44fJ27QA3.
The top three winners from each education level (elementary/middle/high school) will receive a certiﬁcate and a Visa Gift Card for the following amounts:
- First place for each level: $75 Visa Gift Card
- Second place for each level: $50 Visa Gift Card
- Third place for each level: $25 Visa Gift Card
Winners will be notiﬁed the week of Dec. 13, 2021.
Submission Topics
This year’s contest theme is “Spreading Dr. King’s Message of Kindness in Kenosha.” Submissions should address one of the following questions:
- How will you spread Dr. King’s message of kindness in Kenosha?
- How can others spread Dr. King’s message of kindness in Kenosha?
Submission Categories
This year’s submission categories are:
- Written — Poetry or short essay (200 words or less); and/or
- Creative Arts — Painting, drawing, sculpture, recorded song, rap or spoken word piece, film and/or animation.
Note: Winning applicants in this category will need to meet and record with the technology team to produce a video reading their submission at a later date which will be broadcast during the virtual awards ceremony.
Submission and Judging Guidelines
Submissions:
- All submissions should demonstrate/document/capture one of the topics noted above.
- All submissions should not exceed two minutes and/or 200 words in length.
- All submissions should be audible, creative and well organized.
- All submissions shall be submitted electronically. (Note that physical art projects can be brought to the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Attention: Stacy Stephens — Superintendent’s Office, but an electronic submission along with an uploaded photograph must still be electronically submitted).
Judging:
- Development of the theme: The content should demonstrate an understanding and include suggestions or ideas that demonstrate/document/encompass a submission topic noted above.
- Organization: The content should exhibit clarity of thought about a submission topic noted above.
- Creativity: The content should express fresh, new ideas — originality of thought.
The deadline for all submissions is Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Student entries must be submitted electronically via the Google form through the following link: forms.gle/Tr21rK8Pox7EPf9u5.
Questions should be directed to Stacy Stephens — srstephe@kusd.edu or 262-359-6172.
The civil rights struggles in the United States and the end of colonialism in Africa came at the same time and naturally the movements dovetailed.
In 1957, the Kings went to Ghana in West Africa to attend its independence ceremony from Britain, according to the King Encyclopedia at Stanford University. In the capital of Accra, he met then-Vice President Richard Nixon, among others.
His first overseas trip, Ghana a profound effect on King. Upon his return to the United States, he said, "Ghana has something to say to us. It says to us first, that the oppressor never voluntarily gives freedom to the oppressed. You have to work for it."
Before the pandemic, Ghana was emerging as a prime tourist destination not just in West Africa but the entire continent. It is open to US visitors. While many people come for the beaches, wildlife and food, it also holds important historical sites.
That includes Cape Coast Castle, which was a hub of the transatlantic slave trade. A visit there is a somber reminder of centuries of oppression and its ramifications during MLK's time up to today. Victoria Road, Cape Coast, Ghana, +233 024 587 3117
If you're simply not able to make it to any of these places in person this year, trace the journeys of King online at Stanford University's extensive King Institute. It's a deep dive into his life, yet easy to navigate.