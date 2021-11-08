 Skip to main content
Entries sought from Kenosha County students for MLK writing and arts contest
The Coalition for Dismantling Racism

Entries sought from Kenosha County students for MLK writing and arts contest

The Coalition for Dismantling Racism has been recognizing and celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for 26 years through various events and programs. This year, Kenosha County students are invited to participate in a written and/or creative arts challenge which is outlined below.

Martin Luther King Jr

King

Winners will be recognized at the virtual “Spreading Dr. King’s Message of Kindness in Kenosha” Awards Recognition Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, and repeat throughout the day. Join the event on the Kenosha Kindness Week Facebook page and/or via the following link: fb.me/e/44fJ27QA3.

The world is shaken by the recent horrific death of George Floyd on account of racial profiling and has sparked outrage all across the globe. While such an incident of racial discrimination is not novel, it only opened up the wounds of centuries of racism unfurling a global movement. This makes us wonder if we need to revisit the days of the Civil Rights Movement-one of the biggest human rights milestones in world history to learn a lesson or two on tackling such a societal menace.

The top three winners from each education level (elementary/middle/high school) will receive a certiﬁcate and a Visa Gift Card for the following amounts:

  • First place for each level: $75 Visa Gift Card
  • Second place for each level: $50 Visa Gift Card
  • Third place for each level: $25 Visa Gift Card

Winners will be notiﬁed the week of Dec. 13, 2021.

Submission Topics

This year’s contest theme is “Spreading Dr. King’s Message of Kindness in Kenosha.” Submissions should address one of the following questions:

  • How will you spread Dr. King’s message of kindness in Kenosha?
  • How can others spread Dr. King’s message of kindness in Kenosha?

Submission Categories

This year’s submission categories are:

  • Written — Poetry or short essay (200 words or less); and/or
  • Creative Arts — Painting, drawing, sculpture, recorded song, rap or spoken word piece, film and/or animation.

Note: Winning applicants in this category will need to meet and record with the technology team to produce a video reading their submission at a later date which will be broadcast during the virtual awards ceremony.

Submission and Judging Guidelines

Submissions:

  • All submissions should demonstrate/document/capture one of the topics noted above.
  • All submissions should not exceed two minutes and/or 200 words in length.
  • All submissions should be audible, creative and well organized.
  • All submissions shall be submitted electronically. (Note that physical art projects can be brought to the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Attention: Stacy Stephens — Superintendent’s Office, but an electronic submission along with an uploaded photograph must still be electronically submitted).

Judging:

  • Development of the theme: The content should demonstrate an understanding and include suggestions or ideas that demonstrate/document/encompass a submission topic noted above.
  • Organization: The content should exhibit clarity of thought about a submission topic noted above.
  • Creativity: The content should express fresh, new ideas — originality of thought.

The deadline for all submissions is Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Student entries must be submitted electronically via the Google form through the following link: forms.gle/Tr21rK8Pox7EPf9u5.

Questions should be directed to Stacy Stephens — srstephe@kusd.edu or 262-359-6172.

