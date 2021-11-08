Entries sought from Kenosha County students for MLK writing and arts contest

The Coalition for Dismantling Racism has been recognizing and celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for 26 years through various events and programs. This year, Kenosha County students are invited to participate in a written and/or creative arts challenge which is outlined below.

Winners will be recognized at the virtual “Spreading Dr. King’s Message of Kindness in Kenosha” Awards Recognition Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, and repeat throughout the day. Join the event on the Kenosha Kindness Week Facebook page and/or via the following link: fb.me/e/44fJ27QA3.

The top three winners from each education level (elementary/middle/high school) will receive a certiﬁcate and a Visa Gift Card for the following amounts:

First place for each level: $75 Visa Gift Card

Second place for each level: $50 Visa Gift Card

Third place for each level: $25 Visa Gift Card

Winners will be notiﬁed the week of Dec. 13, 2021.

Submission Topics

This year’s contest theme is “Spreading Dr. King’s Message of Kindness in Kenosha.” Submissions should address one of the following questions: