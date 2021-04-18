 Skip to main content
Eyeglasses drive starts Monday at Lance and Tremper
KENOSHA — Tremper High School's Key Club and Lance Middle School's Student Council are partnering with Lions Club International to host an eyeglasses drive from April 19-30 to help local community members have better access to glasses and eye appointments. 

This eyeglasses drive asks for community members to donate their used or old eyeglasses or sunglasses to help others improve their eyesight. Donations can be dropped off inside donation boxes located at Tremper High School, room 246 or outside the main doors in front of Lance Middle School. 

Students in Sarah Weber’s kindergarten class at Brass Community School recently took part in the Farm Sanctuary’s "Animal Tales: Learn about the Animals of Farm Sanctuary" presentation.

During the presentation, students were asked to draw a farm animal that they think lives at Farm Sanctuary as well as the things that animal needs to be happy and healthy such as food, shelter, water and love. They learned about the animals in the sanctuary and about what animals need.

IN PHOTOS: Lance Middle School 7th grade service organization research project

The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world.

To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster. They had to find out basics such as history, leading members, volunteer opportunities, donation options, and much more.

Students got to put down their Chromebooks and work on these hands-on posters with a partner and then present their final product to their classmates. Students learned a lot about local, national and worldwide organizations through this project and got to explore their new and growing passion for helping others.

