Facing $19.5M deficit with 1,100 fewer students, KUSD starts planning for future cuts -- without layoffs

Kenosha Unified School District enrollment is shrinking, and district officials anticipate a budget deficit in 2023.

With a goal to avoid layoffs, the Board of Education has begun taking a hard look at how resources are being allocated, staff shifts, whether open positions need to filled and more.

In total, KUSD is facing a $19.5 million structural deficit in its projected budget for 2023 and is anticipating a decline of nearly 1,100 students enrolled in its schools over the next two years.

The grim, yet expected figures were delivered by administration officials to the School Board in a detailed budget presentation last week, which revealed the early projections.

According to Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth, the deficit is based on projections that include $2.2 million in step and lane pay increases to employee salaries; a $3.4 million increase in health insurance costs; a $7.2 million increase in salaries applied to all employee groups — factoring in the statutory maximum 4.7 percent consumer price index for inflation; and a loss of $6.7 million in state revenue.

Loss of revenue

Tarik Hamdan, Unified’s chief financial officer, said the district’s revenue limit will be at $226 million for the next year, a decrease of $6.3 million. The decrease is based on Unified’s declining enrollment over a three-year period, which is factored into the state’s calculation for school funding.

The district is also expected to lose about $400,000 in per pupil funding outside the revenue limit, administration officials said. And, Unified is not receiving any state support for inflationary increases next year, he said.

Unified’s 3rd Friday enrollment for the 2021-22 school year was 19,620 students, the official figure used for determining revenue limits, which is the amount of funding the district is entitled to receive from general state aid and local tax levies.

According to projections, student enrollment is expected to fall to 18,972 next year and would decrease again to 18,521, or a decline of 1,099 over the three-year period.

The district saw student enrollment as high as 23,122 in 2010.

Declining enrollment

Two main factors influencing the enrollment decline are the overall leveling off of Kenosha’s population and the slide in the birth rate, which has gone down 30 percent since 2008, said Ormseth.

“This isn’t unique to Kenosha. This is a statewide problem. Many districts are in this same declining enrollment status,” she said, referring to the most recent five-year decline. “We knew this decline was coming.”

It is not, Ormseth said, due to “thousands leaving through open enrollment.”

Prior to 2020, the district had about 300 students exiting to enroll in school districts elsewhere, including 274 in 2019, 323 in 218 and 291 in 2017.

“We are returning back to that. We had a little bit of a spike,” she said. In 2020, 451 students open-enrolled out of the district, but in 2021 just 324 had exited. “But it’s not like thousands of families are leaving through open enrollment,” she said.

The Act 10 effect

In addition, Kenosha Unified’s per pupil funding from the state has seen minimal increases, if any, since the implementation of Act 10 in 2011.

The state Act 10 legislation required public employees to contribute more toward their retirement and health benefits while severely curtailing collective bargaining rights. The controversial law sought to address a $3.6 billion state budget deficit.

The year the law took effect Unified’s per pupil funding was drastically reduced by $558 per member (student), with some small increases from 2012 to 2015 and no increases until four years later when the dollar amount rose to $175 and $179 per pupil for 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, respectively. Prior to 2011, the district’s per pupil allowance was a little over $200 per member.

Crossing lines

While enrollment has continued to decline, the district has increased staff, according to Hamdan.

For the 2021-22 school year, the district has 2,578 full-time equivalent employees with 19,620 students enrolled. By comparison, a decade ago, the district had 2,268 full-time equivalent employees to go along with 22,639 students enrolled.

“We’ve been increasing staff, which means increasing overhead, increasing costs, while we’re losing revenue. The state formula has some built-ins, I call it parachutes, to help you see the enrollment changes and kind of ease your way into those new norms that you have … right-sizing your school district,” he said. “We have not begun that process yet and we’ve kind of delayed it. We just simply can’t delay that any longer. We’re having those two lines (enrollment and staffing) going the same direction like that and eventually crossing. That is a structural deficit.”

Address the deficit

Ormseth said the district has not adjusted its staffing, in part, due to the uncertainty during the pandemic and to maintain some stability. However, under the three-year rolling enrollment used to determine funding, Unified’s base continues to shrink.

She said the “ah, ha moment”, for her, was when she realized that $13 million the district saved when it switched health plans to a high deductible plan three years ago had all but dried up. The savings provided the district with a cushion that enabled it to hire more staff because of the low inflationary percentage associated with it.

“That cushion is now gone. We’re officially at the point where healthcare is going to be a budget assumption, an addition. And, that cushion is now gone,” she said. “We cannot continue to hope that it fixes itself because it’s not going to.”

No layoffs

Ormseth said that in balancing the budget administration would be doing so with a goal of not laying off staff.

“So, what this means is retirements. Letters of appointments aren’t just automatically going to post. There’s going to be a thoughtful consideration of ‘Do we need that position to post? Can that position be absorbed?’ So, this is already beginning. We look at retirements, letters of appointments as they come in,” she said.

Letters of appointment are one-year contracts to instructors who have yet to attain full certification.

Staffing may also have to be shifted. Ormseth suggested the possibility of reassignments of teachers who are under union contract.

She said that teachers, who make up the bulk of the district’s employees, would not be the only group administration would evaluate, however. Administration, hourly workers, secretaries and educational support positions would also be among them.

Shrinking district

She said administration and the board would need to look at adjusting district operations with an eye toward serving 18,000 students, which is fast becoming a reality.

“It doesn’t look like a district with 23,000 students … What, from an operations point of view needs to be adjusted?” she said.

While administration assesses individual departments and school budgets, it would also look at generating revenue through other sources, such as open enrollment, for example.

“We do have time. We do have (federal) stimulus money, which we are going to talk about,” she said. “But we can’t not start the work now if we want to do this thoughtfully and gently over the next two years.”

She said the next steps in the budget process are to finalize the Title I high poverty educational federal assistance, stimulus funding, staffing costs and to determine pay increases for all employee groups, which will come before the School Board on Tuesday night.

The board is also expected to further discuss next year’s budget at a committee of the whole session in April.

BY TERRY FLORES

In total, the district has been allocated more than $72.5 million in federal and state stimulus emergency funds. The funding comes from four tranches in the form of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief.

Unified has already earmarked for use the first two federal tranches and the state funding. The final grant in the amount of about $45 million has yet to be allocated.

Last month, the district’s standing committees met to exchange thoughts and ideas for how the money in the last federal tranche would be put to use.

“ESSER III is the one that requires us to get some community feedback and that’s when we started the community feedback process,” she said.

The district is working with community non-profit organizations, such as Building Our Future to hold town hall-style sessions for additional public input. She said the plan for ESSER III funding expenditures would come before the board in May.

The district has until September 2024 to spend the funding in the final federal tranche.Hamdan said he’s aware of the rumors that have spread in the community that the district is being given a $45 million check.

“That’s not it. We are awarded the ($44.8 million). We haven’t even started spending that money yet,” he said. “That will start next fiscal year.” In fact, the district would spend first and receive reimbursement through the grant.

ESSER III comes with a mandate that 20 percent of the funding be spent on “learning loss”, based on research, and that which is related to the pandemic.

Ormseth described the stimulus funding as the “bridge” to redefining the scale and future size of the district.

