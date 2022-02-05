Feb. 25 deadline approaches to apply for Mahone scholarships

The Mahone Fund Career Exploration Organization (CEO) mentoring program is seeking high school students to apply for their College scholarship initiative.

The CEO program offers college scholarships to eligible Kenosha Unified School District high schools, Shoreland Lutheran, Christian Life and St. Joseph Catholic Academy High School seniors pursuing their education at a two-year or four-year institution.

The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 25.

The Mahone Fund staff plans to award the following scholarships at the annual Reaching for Rainbows Pursuit of Excellence gala hosted by Carthage College:

• Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund CEO Scholarship — up to 10 awarded at $5,000 each.

• Mahone Fund Herzing University Scholarship — two full tuition scholarships awarded.

• Mahone Fund Carthage College Scholarship – One full tuition scholarship awarded.

• Mahone Fund Carthage College Access Education Awards — up to 15 available.

“We are uniquely invested in the personal growth and development of our young people," said Tim Mahone, chairman, of the Mahone Fund. "It continues to be very expensive for parents to send their children to college. The Mahone Fund and our educational partners remain committed to reducing the financial burden, increasing access and affordability and creating opportunities for their career success.”

The mission of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth and to support healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.

How to get an application

Applications can be obtained on the Mahone Fund website: www.mahonefund.org, or from the guidance offices of all participating high schools and the Kenosha Community Foundation office. Completed applications can be submitted online or to students’ guidance counselors and the Kenosha Community Foundation office (600 52nd Street, Suite 110, Kenosha) by Friday, Feb. 25.

For questions or additional information, contact Sabrina Morgan at 262-564-2362, or by email at morgans@gtc.edu; or contact Ardis Mosley at 262-945-5708, or by email at lynde53144@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0