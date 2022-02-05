 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28 is deadline to apply for Nurses Foundation scholarships

The Nurses Foundation of Racine is offering nursing scholarships to students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties. Since 1983 the Nurses Foundation of Racine has offered scholarships to area nursing students, the majority of whom stay in the local community upon graduation to pursue their nursing careers.

To date, approximately $500,000 has been awarded to area nursing students.

Inquiries regarding the Nurses Foundation of Racine and the scholarship application can be found on the organization's website (nursesfoundationofracine.org). Scholarship applications can also be obtained at area schools of higher education financial aid offices.

The deadline for submission of completed scholarship applications is Feb. 28.

