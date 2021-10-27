Federal pandemic stimulus funds aim to improve indoor air quality, climate controls at Unified schools

Indoor climate controls and air quality are expected to improve at many of the Kenosha Unified schools, according to a district plan that applies federal stimulus funds to earmarked facilities projects.
In June, the School Board approved a preliminary plan for round two of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, also known as ESSER II. Approximately $15 million has been earmarked for air quality and ventilation improvements and upgrades to several district schools. The board finalized the facilities plan this month and approved it with the 2021-22 budget Tuesday night.
Facilities Director Patrick Finnemore, in an update to the School Board Tuesday said that in using the funding his department’s goal was to “impact as many schools as we possibly could.” He said rather than using $15 million for a pair of larger projects, the funding should, instead, benefit at least 16 to 18 schools.
“We wanted to really stick to the true intent of these funds, which are related to improving ventilation and fresh air and those things that can help with respect with, whether it’s COVID or any other pandemic, or whatever the case may be,” he said.
Schools were identified in four major project areas, including HVAC system controls, window replacement, air quality and air conditioning along with a breakdown of associated costs. In some cases more than one project applied to a single school building.
The projects will include:
- HVAC system controls upgrades, totaling $5,545,544, at Kenosha e-School, Lincoln and Mahone middle schools, Pleasant Prairie, Somers and Stocker elementary schools and Reuther High School/Harborside Academy. According to Finnemore, the upgrades will allow for precise control of outside air and CO2 levels in the schools. In addition, improvements would address some of the long-standing maintenance issues related to the older proprietary control systems which were often costly to troubleshoot.
- Window replacement, estimate to cost $3,810,299, at Bose, Jeffery, McKinley, Somers, Southport, Whittier and Wilson elementary schools, along with Hillcrest School. The projects will “provide opportunities to introduce larger amounts of fresh air into classrooms and offices in the non-winter months.”
- Air quality improvement, estimated at $150,000. Through its air quality testing program, Unified facilities identified a handful of rooms in several schools where air quality has been an issue. In his report, Finnemore said the largest of the air quality projects has been replacing outside air louvers for several classrooms at Somers Elementary. Air quality review and work has also been performed at Dimensions of Learning. KUSD facilities staff is also pursuing “recommissioning and controls adjustments” for rooms at several schools including Bullen, Grewenow, Nash and Vernon elementaries and are investigating rooms at other schools.
- Air conditioning, estimated to cost $3,202,400. Harvey and Roosevelt elementaries will feel cooler indoors during the summer months, with air conditioning. In prioritizing which schools could benefit most from air conditioning, Finnemore said he and his staff reviewed district sites, especially those that host summer school. “Those schools have newer HVAC systems that we set up for the possibility of adding air conditioning at a later date, so those would be the two schools,” Finnemore said.
According to his report, it is possible additional schools could be identified for air conditioning projects in the future. With the uncertainty in the current construction climate due in large part to cost fluctuations in equipment and materials, facilities staff did not want to take on more projects than it could complete with certainty.
Finnemore said the remaining $2.3 million in federal stimulus funds are being reserved, and potential cost-savings, if any, from planned projects could go toward other possible projects. He said those may include replacing windows in the original portion of Washington Middle School built in the 1920s, adding air conditioning to Wilson Elementary, or other elementaries.
Finnemore said the project designs were “essentially complete” and the next step is bidding them out, which will take place Nov. 5. He said the district would receive bids the first week of December. The projects are expected to be completed in the next year.