Federal pandemic stimulus funds aim to improve indoor air quality, climate controls at Unified schools

Indoor climate controls and air quality are expected to improve at many of the Kenosha Unified schools, according to a district plan that applies federal stimulus funds to earmarked facilities projects.

In June, the School Board approved a preliminary plan for round two of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, also known as ESSER II. Approximately $15 million has been earmarked for air quality and ventilation improvements and upgrades to several district schools. The board finalized the facilities plan this month and approved it with the 2021-22 budget Tuesday night.

Facilities Director Patrick Finnemore, in an update to the School Board Tuesday said that in using the funding his department’s goal was to “impact as many schools as we possibly could.” He said rather than using $15 million for a pair of larger projects, the funding should, instead, benefit at least 16 to 18 schools.

“We wanted to really stick to the true intent of these funds, which are related to improving ventilation and fresh air and those things that can help with respect with, whether it’s COVID or any other pandemic, or whatever the case may be,” he said.