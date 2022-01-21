FFA scholarship applications being accepted through March 15

Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members can now apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2021-22 Post-Secondary Scholarships.
Applicants must be a senior in high school or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school.
FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website at wisconsinaged.org/library/uploads/AvailableScholarshipswithCriteriaScholarships2021-22.pdf.
The application can be found on the Wisconsin Ag Ed website at wisconsinaged.org under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants.”
All applications are to be postmarked by March 15, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation's 2021-22 scholarships are generously provided by the following companies, individuals and endowed funds:
- Matthew D. Anderson Endowment
- Armor Animal Health
- Badger State Ethanol
- Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment
- Walter and Delores Bjoraker Endowment
- Blain's Farm and Fleet
- Case IH & CNH Industrial Capital
- Chippewa Valley Bean
- Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment
- Dr. Richard & Peggy Daluge Endowment
- Elstad Brothers Endowment
- Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment
- GROWMARK
- Keith Gundlach Scholarship
- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment
- Gordon Iverson Endowment
- Rodney Kittelsen Endowment
- Edward E. Kruse Memorial Scholarship
- Virgil and Ann Martinson Endowment
- Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley
- Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment
- Bernie and Marty Staller Endowment
- Star Blends
- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association
- Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association
- Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation
- Robert Wohlford Memorial Scholarship
For more information, contact the Wisconsin FFA Foundation via phone at 608-831-5058 extension 1 or email at: info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.