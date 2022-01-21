FFA scholarship applications being accepted through March 15

Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members can now apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2021-22 Post-Secondary Scholarships.

Applicants must be a senior in high school or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school.

FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website at wisconsinaged.org/library/uploads/AvailableScholarshipswithCriteriaScholarships2021-22.pdf.

The application can be found on the Wisconsin Ag Ed website at wisconsinaged.org under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants.”

All applications are to be postmarked by March 15, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation's 2021-22 scholarships are generously provided by the following companies, individuals and endowed funds:

Matthew D. Anderson Endowment

Armor Animal Health

Badger State Ethanol

Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment

Walter and Delores Bjoraker Endowment

Blain's Farm and Fleet

Case IH & CNH Industrial Capital

Chippewa Valley Bean

Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment

Dr. Richard & Peggy Daluge Endowment

Elstad Brothers Endowment

Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment

GROWMARK

Keith Gundlach Scholarship

Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment

Gordon Iverson Endowment

Rodney Kittelsen Endowment

Edward E. Kruse Memorial Scholarship

Virgil and Ann Martinson Endowment

Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley

Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment

Bernie and Marty Staller Endowment

Star Blends

Wisconsin Agri-Business Association

Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association

Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation

Robert Wohlford Memorial Scholarship

For more information, contact the Wisconsin FFA Foundation via phone at 608-831-5058 extension 1 or email at: info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.

