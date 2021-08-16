Five local Scouts achieve highest award

Five local Scouts have earned the Boy Scout’s highest rank advancement.
Diego Alanis, Blake Brodjeski, Maxwell Lindquist, Devin Mooney and Adam Svatek have all earned the Eagle Scout award, Boy Scouts’ highest advancement award.
All five are members of Troop 505, Red Arrow District and Three Harbors Council, Milwaukee.
Alanis, Brodjeski, Lindquist, Mooney and Svatek are of only approximately 8% of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank, according to Scoutmaster Jon Svatek.
Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community, church or synagogue-related service project to earn his Eagle. All five scouts were recognized in ceremonies held Aug. 11 at their chartered organization site of First Presbyterian Church, 1803 83rd St.
Alanis chose to build a wigwam, hide stand and sign for Hawthorn Hollow in Somers with the help of Potawotomi tribal elder Skip Twardz.
Brodjeski chose to build an informational kiosk with benches for the Heritage Farm a subsidiary of Hawthorn Hollow.
Lindquist chose to build Wisteria arbor to grow grapes at the Garden of Eatin’. Garden of Eatin’ is a community garden that provides food for the Shalom Center and the neighborhood families in Kenosha.
Mooney chose to build a Scent Detection Wall for Rettungs-Haus Shepherds. Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc. is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based German Shepherd Breed Specific Rescue. The wall is used as a training aid in scent detection training for canines.
Svatek chose to build an information kiosk for Hawthorn Hollow.
All five boys were led by Ken Walton as their Eagle coach.
About the scouts
Alanis is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and is active in the American Indian Science Scholar program in Milwaukee and attends Indian Trail High School, where he is an incoming senior. He attained 36 merit badges and attained gold, bronze and silver palms in Scouting.
Alanis is also a member of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Boy Scouts Lodge No. 636 of Three Harbors Council, where he served two years as Lodge Financial Officer and recently historian in administration and was awarded the Vigil, the highest honor in Order of the Arrow. His project won Eagle Project of the Year for 2020 for Three Harbors Council, Milwaukee. He accumulated over 200 service hours since a freshman in high school. Alanis enjoyed his 2019 visit to Philmont, a high-adventure camp in Cimarron, N.M. Alanis is the son of Isidro and Yolanda Alanis.
Brodjeski is an incoming freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He plans to study electrical engineering with the intent of working in aerospace design. Brodjeski is currently employed with Colbert Packaging. He is currently completing a job apprenticeship in the field of structural design.
He received his Eagle Scout rank in May 2020. Brodjeski received the Youth as Resource Grant as well as donations from Lowe’s, Home Depot and Costco to complete his project. He attended Seabase High Adventure in Key West, Fla. in the summer of 2019. He attended Tesomas Scout Camp in Rhinelander for seven consecutive years. Brodjeski is a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and was an altar server for many years. He earned the Pope Pius XII Religious Emblem in 2020.
Brodjeski is a recent graduate of Lakeview Technical Academy in Pleasant Prairie. He received an Academic Distinction and earned dual credit from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Gateway Technical College. He earned a distinction for volunteering for 100 hours of community service.
While at Lakeview he participated in Board Game Club, Science Olympiad, SumoBot, Jazz Band, Symphonic Band, Marching Band, Youth Apprenticeship, golf (9-12), volleyball (9) and the National Honors Society.
Brodjeski is a recent recipient of the Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship in which he described the impact of losing his infant brother to Leukemia. He is also a recipient of a Merit Scholarship at UW-Platteville. Brodjeski is the son of Dennis and Mary Ann Brodjeski.
Lindquist is currently attending Carthage College, and will be starting his second year in the fall. He is majoring in business finance with minors in economics and history. While his freshman year proved difficult due to the pandemic, he was still able to make the dean’s list. He is employed at Meijer Warehouse for the summer.
Lindquist is a member of the Order of the Arrow and the National Honor Society of Boy Scouts. He served as Senior Patrol Leader and enjoyed many summers in Tesomas. Lindquist is the son of Blair and Jane Lindquist.
Mooney is a student at Gateway Technical College going into his second year. Mooney is a black belt in tae kwon do. He played football for Tremper High School as a lineman.
He plans to get his associate degree in diesel equipment mechanic technology. After he gets his degree he will then take the classes to become a fire fighter and also work on the fire engines. Mooney currently works at Meijer as a night time lead in the deli department. He has accumulated over 100 hours of community service. Mooney is the son of William and Jennifer Mooney.
Svatek completed his freshmen year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a mechanical engineer student, accepted into the College of Engineering as a freshmen. He is employed in a tooling lab at the university. He attended Lakeview Technical Academy. He was inducted in the National Honor Society, was a member of Skills USA, Ski Club and sailing.
He participated in the Super Mileage Vehicle club at Lakeview, building and racing cars in Wisconsin and Illinois. He’s raced at Road America and Autobahn. He completed the youth apprenticeship program through Lakeview with Toolmation, working on CNC machines. Svatek served as senior patrol leader and enjoyed Philmont while in Scouts. Svatek is the son of Jon and Laura Svatek.