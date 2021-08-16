Five local Scouts achieve highest award

Lindquist is a member of the Order of the Arrow and the National Honor Society of Boy Scouts. He served as Senior Patrol Leader and enjoyed many summers in Tesomas. Lindquist is the son of Blair and Jane Lindquist.

Mooney is a student at Gateway Technical College going into his second year. Mooney is a black belt in tae kwon do. He played football for Tremper High School as a lineman.

He plans to get his associate degree in diesel equipment mechanic technology. After he gets his degree he will then take the classes to become a fire fighter and also work on the fire engines. Mooney currently works at Meijer as a night time lead in the deli department. He has accumulated over 100 hours of community service. Mooney is the son of William and Jennifer Mooney.

Svatek completed his freshmen year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a mechanical engineer student, accepted into the College of Engineering as a freshmen. He is employed in a tooling lab at the university. He attended Lakeview Technical Academy. He was inducted in the National Honor Society, was a member of Skills USA, Ski Club and sailing.