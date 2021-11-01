Five Unified schools inviting veterans as their honored guests at car parades commemorating Veterans Day

Five schools in the Kenosha Unified School District are inviting veterans to attend special VIP motorcade-style parades in their honor and in observance of Veterans Day.

On Nov. 10, the day before the federal holiday, veterans are welcome to attend a procession coordinated with Jeffery, Brompton, Grewenow and Southport schools. The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with all participants asked to stay in their cars while they follow a police escort originating at 88th Street and 42nd Avenue near Jeffrey Elementary, 4011 87th St. The motor route will continue to Brompton School, 8518 22nd Avenue, Grewenow, 7714 20th Ave. and end at Southport Elementary, 723 76th St.

On Nov. 11, the federal holiday, all veterans are also invited to attend a drive-thru parade from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stocker Elementary, 6315 67th St. Students and staff are planning to be at the ready to honor their special guests who can enjoy patriotic music as they cruise the circle in front of the school. Veterans can also decorate their vehicles for all to see if they wish, school officials said.

