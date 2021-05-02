Four Kenosha colleges and universities to offer unique "drive thru" college fair

The schools

University of Wisconsin-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. The campus enrollment is approximately 4,300 students. For more information, go to https://www.uwp.edu/

Carthage College blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce. Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Kenosha. For more information, go to www.carthage.edu

Gateway Technical College collaborates with communities in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties to ensure economic growth and viability by providing education, training, leadership and technological resources to meet the changing needs of students, employers and communities. Information on Gateway is at https://www.gtc.edu/