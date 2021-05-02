Four Kenosha colleges and universities to offer unique "drive thru" college fair

Herzing University, Carthage College, Gateway Technical College and University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in a unique collaboration, have invited high school students, adult learners and parents to attend a first-ever Kenosha Drive-Thru College Fair.
The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 15, at Herzing University’s new Downtown campus, 5800 Seventh Ave. (the former site of the Kenosha News).
Tents will be set up at the Herzing-Kenosha campus for the college fair to encourage safe and socially distanced interactions as participants drive their cars through the parking lot to visit with, and receive information from, each college. Prospective students will be eligible to win a free raffle bag from one of the schools.
“Anyone who is thinking about college is encouraged to attend and learn more about our local schools and their programs and campus,” said Herzing Regional Campus President Jeff Hill. “We’re very excited to collaborate with our local higher education partners and provide our community with this unique opportunity to help prospective students get all of this information in one place.”
For more information on the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kenosha-drive-thru-college-fair-tickets-150646155707
The schools
University of Wisconsin-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. The campus enrollment is approximately 4,300 students. For more information, go to https://www.uwp.edu/
Carthage College blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce. Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Kenosha. For more information, go to www.carthage.edu
Gateway Technical College collaborates with communities in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties to ensure economic growth and viability by providing education, training, leadership and technological resources to meet the changing needs of students, employers and communities. Information on Gateway is at https://www.gtc.edu/
Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the university’s career-focused and flexible master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu