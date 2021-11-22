Four students selected as first quarter honorees by the Mayor's Youth Commission

Four students have been selected as first quarter honorees by the Mayor’s Youth Commission for the 2021-22 year.

The honorees include:

DaRon Green, a senior at LakeView Technology Academy, was nominated for his unique ability to promote success in others. Throughout his high school career, he has been willing to challenge himself academically, taking on college level classes and achieving success through his hard work, intelligence, and perseverance. Early this year he volunteered to tutor a freshman student, and has since provided academic, social, and personal support for several other underclassmen as well. His accomplishments are numerous and he does his part to effect positive change, also serving as an integral member of the African American Student Initiative. His nomination stated the relationships Green is building are invaluable, and LakeView is a better school with him in it.

Tyree Franklin, an eighth-grade student at Mahone Middle School, was nominated by school counselor Keef Weinstein. Tyree is a great role model and demonstrates positive decision making skills, volunteerism, friendliness and academic excellence. He is always there to give a helping hand and to make others feel welcome. He is generous with his time, serving on student council and tutoring during homework lunch. He is a member of the Junior National Honors Society and was also selected to represent Mahone as a volunteer at the Holiday House, where he helped those less fortunate in selecting gifts for their families. He also competes on both the football and track teams. Even with all the volunteer work and dedication to the school and sports programs, he is a youth leader at his church and participates in church activities. He demonstrates the Mahone characteristics of Belonging, Generosity, Mastery and Independence.

Alec Schabowsky, a senior at Bradford High School, was nominated by school counselor Robin Mars. Not only has Alec demonstrated through various church and National Honor Society events his commitment to better the community, he has also shown his desire to extend that compassion to a global level by founding the Environmental Club. While still in the initial stages, he has spent much time in building the infrastructure of the program by running officer elections, gathering and informing members of its purpose, and planning events for the future. His goal is to increase awareness of sustainability and the environment, along with providing and participating in service projects such as creating a garden at Bradford, offering recycling opportunities during the year, and keeping community beaches clean. The goals of the Environmental Club will better the lives of not only members in the community but the world.

Mitchell Swanson, a senior at Bradford High School, was nominated by teacher Amanda Schwantes. Mitchell took on the presidential role of Student Government after not having the club for a year and a half. He had to learn very quickly how to run a meeting, command attention, and be a positive influence for many other students. He stepped up and is helping the group thrive and be successful. It shows great leadership skills, understanding of all situations and people involved, maturity and positivity in order to lead a group of students to one goal. This includes preparation for Homecoming, which is one of the biggest events of the school year.

The Mayor’s Youth Commission created an awards program to recognize the community’s youth for their outstanding personal achievements and the important, positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.

Nomination forms can be obtained in the Mayor’s Office, Room 300, in the Municipal Building, or on the internet at www.kenosha.org under the tab Mayor/Administration.

