Frank Elementary expands Adopt-a-Cop program

Georgette Ball has been a teacher at Frank Elementary School for 20 years and married to Kenosha Police Officer Doug Ball for 30 years. This summer she came up with an idea to expand the Adopt-a-Cop program they have run in her class over the years.

Mr. Ball has always been an adopted member of her classroom. He would stop by and bring treats, answer questions, the class would write him cards, and check in with him.

After getting permission from her principal, Mrs. Ball reached out to Officer Friendly. Together they got approvals and started looking for interested police officers. The initial plan started with four KPD officers and four kindergarten and first-grade classrooms. Before they had the first meeting, word got around and they were able to add another four classrooms in other grades.

The students’ first meeting with their new adopted cops was Thursday, Sept. 23. The officers arrived with treats, stickers, and pencils. The classes prepared questions for their new friends. The visits lasted about 30 minutes and the excitement was felt around the school.

“We are all looking forward to building positive relationships with each other,” Frank Principal Heather Connolly reported. “They will be coming to visit each month and play games, have recess, and get to know each other.”

