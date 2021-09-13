Gateway awarded $1.53 million grant to boost dual credit program

Gateway Technical College has been awarded a $1.53 million federal grant to increase opportunities for high school students to earn college credit and begin their careers before high school graduation.

The two-year U.S. Department of Education Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education grant will support added opportunities for Gateway’s dual-credit program offerings, focusing on increased and improved technology and resources for students and dual-credit instructors in areas hardest hit by the COVD-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited that we received the grant,” said Katie Graf, Gateway director of high school partnerships. “We saw that there were some challenges with students completing their dual credit classes at the end of 2020 and into the 2021 school year with unmet needs.

“I think we have a great plan in place to address those needs, to be able to adapt quickly and provide technology and resources to students and instructors. It’s a great benefit for students who want to engage in the great opportunity of dual credit.”

Dual credit allows high school students to earn Gateway credits free of charge, starting their college education and career pathway before graduation.