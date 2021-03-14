Gateway hosting GLOW diversity conference March 18 through March 25

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College is hosting its 2021 "Go Lead Our World" (GLOW) leadership and diversity conference Thursday, March 18 through March 25, featuring a number of events and workshops that include area and national speakers.

The annual GLOW conference will be held virtually this year, a leadership and diversity event that provides students and other participants ways to build skills in leadership, inclusion and confidence.

Educators, students and members of the community are invited and encouraged to attend this cost-free event. To sign up, to connect with the online event links and for details on all the events, go online to gtc.edu/GLOW.

Events include: