Gateway recognized nationally for industry-focused skills training excellence

Gateway Technical College has again been nationally recognized by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) by being named a 2021 Dennis Iudice Memorial Award winner for the number of industry-recognized certifications students earned in its programs in 2020.

Students in Gateway programs earned 1,769 certifications, the second most of all NC3-participating colleges. Gateway joins WSU Tech in Wichita, Kansas, as a top performer.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the National Coalition of Certification Centers,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “Industry certifications are increasingly valuable for students entering the workforce.

“I am proud of our faculty for leading the nation in aligning their curriculum with the needs of industry.”

Gateway, a founding member of NC3, is consistently one of its top performers, hosting several centers of excellence across multiple programs and using a wide variety of certifications.

A Gateway video on the award can be found online at: https://bit.ly/GTC2020NC3Award

NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s industries by connecting employers and educational institutions in synergistic partnerships that foster effective training, elevation of skilled careers and employment opportunities.

