Gateway student named to state technical college board

Gateway Technical College student Megan Bahr has been appointed to a two-year term as the student member of the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, the governing body which oversees such decisions as system-wide tuition setting, program approval, facilities approval and state finance.

Bahr’s first meeting in her new role was Sept. 14-15 at Madison Area Technical College.

“Megan is a fantastic representative for our nearly 300,000 technical college students statewide,” said WTCS President Morna K. Foy. “We were fortunate to get to know her as a WTCS Ambassador and have no doubt that her leadership skills will be a great fit with the board.”

Bahr was selected as the Gateway District Ambassador for the 2020-21 Academic Year, serving as the student body voice to communities throughout the college’s district, as well as speaking engagements for college events held throughout the year. She also served as the student member on the Gateway Board of Trustees.

“I’m honored to be named to the WTCS board,” said Bahr. “I was able to represent Gateway students when I was on the Gateway Board of Trustees, and now I’ll be able to represent all 300,000 students in the system on the state board.