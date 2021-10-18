Gateway students honor fallen veterans through national Saluting Branches event

“To begin with, I think this is an opportunity for students to learn and to give back to their community, especially to the servicemen and servicewomen who gave everything for their country,” said Schauer.

“This is a way to honor them by ensuring their final resting place is well maintained, as well as a place their family and loved ones can come to visit in a peaceful and beautiful setting.”

Hands-on learning

Schauer also said the event provides students with a way to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to a real-world setting. They gain the chance to work with industry professionals where they can learn from them, network with them and find out more about the industry they will soon enter.

“They can apply what they’ve learned but also connect with professionals from area companies,” said Schauer. “This is very unlike a class. It’s an actual workday to apply what they’ve learned in class. They’re a member of a work crew and find out how a crew works — and a lot about the industry.

“Professionals got to their current positions because they learned from others, and they don’t forget that. They like the opportunity to work with students who are getting ready to start their careers.”