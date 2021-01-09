Gateway Technical College offering Certified Production Technician training

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College is offering training for the next generation of advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 skilled workers for Certified Production Technician (CPT) and Certified Production Technician Plus (CPT+) certification through the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council.

Enrollees will gain the skills and training necessary to instruct students in key areas of skill assessment so they are prepared to earn the CPT and CPT+ industry certifications, which can help them find higher-wage jobs and help employers build a skilled workforce.

CPT certification recognizes individuals who demonstrate mastery of the core competencies of entry-level advanced manufacturing production through assessments in safety, quality practices and measurement, manufacturing processes and production, maintenance awareness and green production.

CPT+ certification is designed to prepare students with next-generation skills needed to work in a computer-driven, data-intensive advanced manufacturing workplace through enhanced training using the “Skill Boss” computer-controlled skill training machine.