Gateway Technical College offering Certified Production Technician training

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College is offering training for the next generation of advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 skilled workers for Certified Production Technician (CPT) and Certified Production Technician Plus (CPT+) certification through the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council.
Enrollees will gain the skills and training necessary to instruct students in key areas of skill assessment so they are prepared to earn the CPT and CPT+ industry certifications, which can help them find higher-wage jobs and help employers build a skilled workforce.
CPT certification recognizes individuals who demonstrate mastery of the core competencies of entry-level advanced manufacturing production through assessments in safety, quality practices and measurement, manufacturing processes and production, maintenance awareness and green production.
CPT+ certification is designed to prepare students with next-generation skills needed to work in a computer-driven, data-intensive advanced manufacturing workplace through enhanced training using the “Skill Boss” computer-controlled skill training machine.
In the two-day CPT+ instructor training course or the three-day CPT & CPT+ instructor training course, you will learn from Gateway Technical College’s CPT and CPT+ master trainers at Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center. Train hands-on using Amatrol’s innovative Skill Boss training and testing device and gain the skills and expertise needed to prepare students for CPT and CPT+ certification.
Upcoming training dates are:
- Jan. 21-22: CPT+
- Feb: 22-24: CPT and CPT+
- March 29-30: CPT+
- April 29-30: CPT+
All sessions will be held at Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant and will be led by Gateway’s Master Trainers.
For more information and to register for upcoming training opportunities, contact Lab Midwest at info@labmidwest.com.
