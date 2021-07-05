Gateway Technical College students sweep national American Technical Education Association Futures design competition

Gateway Technical College students recently swept the American Technical Education Association Futures Competition, a design competition challenging students to find solutions to real-world problems.

This year’s competition focused on requiring students to provide solutions that incorporated digital tools required in industry today and how they transform how work is performed.

All submissions were reviewed by a panel of industry and education experts.

Students from each team had to work collaboratively, determining a specific problem that could be fixed by technology and then coming up with a digital technology solution. They had to produce a short video outlining their work and be ready to present it and defend their ideas to judges.

“This is more than just an academic competition, this will help them in the real world when they enter their career, too,” said Gateway architectural structural engineering/civil engineering instructor and event adviser Bob Kaebisch. “They will be competing externally against other companies, they will be competing internally to get their ideas and projects out in front of people and they’ll be competing against other graduates for jobs, too.