Gateway Technical College to hold two virtual workshops this month on tuition-free program

Gateway Technical College will hold two virtual workshops for high school seniors interested in applying for the college’s Promise program.

The program is an effort aimed at filling the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees so that eligible students can gain access to the life-changing impact of a college degree, according to a Gateway release.

Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career.

The deadline to apply for the Gateway Promise program for high school seniors is June 1.

Those who attend the session can learn about the Promise program in addition to being able to apply for admission to the college as well as financial aid.

Workshops are:

• 9 a.m.to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15. To register and for more information: http://bit.ly/PromiseMay15

• 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27. To register and for more information: http://bit.ly/PromiseMay27