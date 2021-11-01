Gateway to host informational workshop on Nov. 10 at Kenosha campus

Gateway Technical College has scheduled a workshop for high-schoolers and their parents to learn more about the college’s programs, career options and the financial aid processes, including whether students qualify for tuition-free options. The workshop is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in Room 268 of the Academic Building at the Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.
The event will be held in-person as well as online.
Class of 2022 high-schoolers who attend will have their $30 application fee waived. College staff members are also scheduled to be on hand to help with any admission, program or application questions.
To register and for the link to the online section of the event, go online to
gtc.edu/application-workshop.
IN PHOTOS: 2021 local college commencement ceremonies
PARKSIDE GRADUATION
UW-Parkside graduate Ryan Woods checks in as his mom, Julie, looks on during Parkside's Spring 2021 commencement.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Gateway Technical College commencement
Soon-to-be graduates and their family members stand outside vehicles in the parking lot at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha prior to a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Terry Flores
Gateway Technical College conferring of degrees
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht confers a degree to a student during the graduation ceremony for the School of Business and Transportation Sunday, May 23, 2021. The presentation of diplomas took place inside Madrigrano Auditorium with students only, while family and friends watched outdoors. Looking on are Gateway Board Chairman Scott Pierce, left, and Provost Zina Haywood along with Justin Hoffman, commencement announcer.
Terry Flores
CARTHAGE GRADS
Mariah Honeck, a 2020 graduate, front right, walks through a decorated corridor during commencement ceremonies at Carthage College on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
CARTHAGE GRADS
Max Behnke, left, passes off Louie, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, to Michelle Kummer after taking a photograph with the pup before commencement ceremonies at Carthage College on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Graduates of the Class of 2020 at Carthage College were invited back to the campus to be honored at a special in-person ceremony. Their original in-person graduation activities weren’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
PARKSIDE GRADUATION 2021
Graduates Chandler Spiewak, center, and Jacob Pigeon pose for a photograph taken by Chandler's mom, Lorie, at UW-Parkside on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PARKSIDE GRADUATION 2021
Graduate Zing Dim, right, receives her diploma book from Dirk Baldwin, dean of the UW-Parkside College of Business, Economics and Computing on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
CARTHAGE GRADS
Taylor Faubel, a 2020 graduate, walks up a flight of stairs followed by her family at Carthage College on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CARTHAGE GRADS
Megan Janiak, right, and Riley Peterson, both 2020 graduates, walk through a corridor with video messages from professors during commencement ceremonies at Carthage College on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Gateway graduation - Keynote speaker Sharbel Maalouf
Sharbel Maalouf, Medline’s Personal Care Division president and a 2008 Gateway graduate, appeared on one of two gigantic outdoor screens while he delivered the keynote address virtually to the soon-to-be graduates of Gateway Technical College's School of Business and Transportation on Sunday, 23, 2021. The graduation ceremony was one of four for Gateway degreed programs held over two days.
Terry Flores
