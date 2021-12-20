Gateway to remodel Law Enforcement Academy space for simulator lab on Kenosha campus

For the second time in less than a decade, classroom space within Gateway Technical College’s Law Enforcement Academy will undergo a remodeling project to meet contemporary conditions.

The college’s District Board on Thursday authorized the project for the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave., which has an estimated $173,000 price tag.

Gateway last made changes to the academy’s classroom space about a half-decade ago for more specialized instruction related to crime scene investigations. However, state officials have since taken over many aspects of the CSI curriculum for certification.

“We’re really trying to make an efficient use of our space and an efficient use of our resources,” Tom Cousino, associate vice president of facilities and security, said of the planned changes.

In a memo, Facilities Director John Thielen said the changes will provide opportunities for a simulator lab, which “train police recruits in real world actions and prepare them to complete these actions under stress.”

“The science of reactions under stress has shown the best training to prepare recruits for their career in law enforcement is to provide as realistic scenario training as possible,” the project proposal states.

The planned changes will affect an estimated 1,340 square feet of classroom space within the Law Enforcement Academy’s space on the Kenosha campus.

“This is just another way to invest in our Law Enforcement Academy and make sure that we’re offering a state-of-the-art training facility,” Cousino said.

Gateway President/CEO Bryan Albrecht, who had an opportunity to experience the simulator lab through a local agency, spoke highly of its role in the broader academy curriculum.

“It’s very realistic,” Albrecht said. “I did a demonstration with the Racine Police Department. You actually feel the impact that an officer would feel.”

Enrollment in Gateway’s Law Enforcement Academy program has held steady in recent years. This year, 71 students have been in the program, compared to 67 students in 2020, 80 students in 2019 and 64 students in 2018.

Other business

The Gateway District Board on Thursday also:

Heard a report from Albrecht on spring instruction plans amid ongoing COVID-19 mitigation measures. Beginning with the upcoming spring semester, Albrecht indicated class sizes will return to pre-pandemic levels. “We’re going to see an increase in the number of students, per class,” Albrecht said. “We’re still monitoring very closely the impacts of COVID and all of the variants that go along with it. But we do recognize that we are trying to move ourselves forward and are trying to learn how to live better with the virus.”

Approved a budget forecasting plan as the early stages of assembling Gateway’s 2022-23 school year spending plan get underway. Jason Nygard, director of budget and internal audit, presented the board with a number of budgetary assumptions for the next school year. Based on preliminary information, Nygard said the budget is being prepared with the assumption enrollment will remain flat in year-over-year comparisons. The current tuition rate of $141 per credit also is expected to stay the same.

