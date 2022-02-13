 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story
Gateway Technical College

Gateway works to meet needs of Hispanic students, celebrates Emerging HSI status

  • Comments

Gateway Technical College leaders recently celebrated the college’s official U.S. Department of Education-designated Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution status and outlined steps they will take to further meet the needs of an increasing number of Hispanic students at the college.

Emerging HSIs are colleges which have reached a 15 to 24 percent Hispanic student enrollment level and have the potential to reach the full HSI designation threshold of 25 percent within the next few years, and Gateway’s Hispanic enrollment is nearly 24 percent.

Gateway is one of two technical colleges — and one of seven among all colleges — in Wisconsin considered an emerging HSI.

“We are extremely proud and excited to be recognized as an Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution,” said Tammi Summers, Gateway's vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The HSI Advisory Team along with Gateway’s DEI Steering Committee will move forward with forming an HSI Task Force. The HSI Task Force will focus on the spirit of serving our Hispanic/Latinx students and creating equitable and inclusive learning environments. By incorporating culturally responsive practices throughout the college community, we ultimately impact the success of all students, not just students who are in our underrepresented populations.”

People are also reading…

Multi-dimensional initiative

Gateway began expanding its outreach and student services to Hispanic students leading up to the official launch of its HSI initiative in 2020. It was that year the college became intentional about looking at the application process, its data and creating a group to champion the HSI status and other related activities. Gateway hopes to attain HSI status by 2024.

The college has undertaken a number of efforts to meet the needs of Hispanic students and to attain HSI status. A few of the many the many efforts include:

• The college has begun to translate several of its website pages and information pieces to Spanish.

Many of the translated pages will provide information and resources for Spanish-speakers to help them better learn about the college and what it has to offer them.

“We are so excited to have these bilingual webpages available to our Spanish-speaking community,” said Summers. “Our college mission is: ‘We deliver industry-focused education that is flexible, accessible, and affordable for our diverse community’ and having these webpages in Spanish demonstrates our commitment to being more accessible to our Hispanic/Latinx community.”

The website effort will provide a way for parents or families of prospective college students to more fully understand the college process by providing information in their first language, a valuable resource to those who are considering college and their future career.

Yo Puedo College Day provides a way for Hispanic high-schoolers to find out more about Gateway. This has been a popular event and has introduced hundreds of students to Gateway and consider a college education.

• Gateway has a dedicated outreach specialist committed to sharing new opportunities at Gateway with its Hispanic community and collaborating internally to provide services in Spanish during recruitment events and activities.

• Gateway offers some of its HSED program courses in Spanish. Not all colleges offer coursework in Spanish, but Gateway and the YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin (YWCA SEW) saw the need and pioneered the idea a couple years ago, making it possible for native Spanish-speakers to obtain their HSED.

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions, adding affirmative action to major cases on abortion, guns, religion and COVID-19 already on the agenda.The court said it will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard University, a private institution, and the University of North Carolina, a state school, discriminate against Asian American applicants. A decision against the schools could mean the end of affirmative action in college admissions.Lower courts rejected the challenges, citing more than 40 years of high court rulings that allow colleges and universities to consider race in admissions decisions. But the colleges and universities must do so in a narrowly tailored way to promote diversity.The court's most recent pronouncement was in 2016, in a 4-3 decision upholding the admissions program at the University of Texas against a challenge brought by a white woman. But the composition of the court has changed since then, with the addition of three conservative justices who were appointed by then-President Donald Trump.Two members of that four-justice majority are gone from the court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020, and Justice Anthony Kennedy retired in 2018.The three dissenters in the case, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, remain on the court. Roberts, a moderating influence on some issues, has been a steadfast vote to limit the use of race in public programs, once writing, "It is a sordid business, this divvying us up by race."The court already has heard arguments in cases that could expand gun rights and religious rights and also roll back abortion rights in a direct challenge to the Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973.Earlier this month, the justices weighed in for the first time on President Joe Biden's vaccine policies, halting a rule requiring a vaccine or testing at large businesses while allowing a vaccine mandate for most of the nation's health care workers.The affirmative action case probably will be argued in the fall. Both suits were filed by Students for Fair Admissions, a Virginia-based group run by Edward Blum. He has worked for years to rid college admissions of racial considerations, and the court's new lineup breathed new life into his project.The group is calling on the court to overturn its 2003 ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger, which upheld the University of Michigan's law school admissions program.The Biden administration had urged the justices to stay away from the issue, writing in the Harvard case that the challenges "cannot justify that extraordinary step" of overruling the 2003 decision.Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said that the Ivy League institution does not discriminate and vowed to continue defending its admissions plan. "Considering race as one factor among many in admissions decisions produces a more diverse student body which strengthens the learning environment for all," Bacow said in a statement.Blum voiced hope that the high court will order an end to taking account of race in college admissions. "Harvard and the University of North Carolina have racially gerrymandered their freshman classes in order to achieve prescribed racial quotas," Blum said in a statement.The Supreme Court has weighed in on college admissions several times over more than 40 years. The current dispute harks back to its first big affirmative action case in 1978, when Justice Lewis Powell set out the rationale for taking account of race even as the court barred the use of racial quotas in admissions.In the Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, Powell approvingly cited Harvard as "an illuminating example" of a college that takes "race into account in achieving the educational diversity valued by the First Amendment."Twenty-five years later, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor likewise invoked the Harvard plan in her opinion in the Michigan law school case.Now the Harvard program is under fire from opponents of race-based affirmative action.Students for Fair Admissions claims that Harvard imposes a "racial penalty" on Asian American applicants by systematically scoring them lower in some categories than other applicants and awarding "massive preferences" to Black and Hispanic applicants.Harvard flatly denies that it discriminates against Asian American applicants and says its consideration of race is limited, pointing out that lower courts agreed with the university.In 2020, the federal appeals court in Boston ruled that Harvard looked at race in a limited way in line with Supreme Court precedents.Harvard's freshman class is roughly one-quarter Asian American, 16% Black and 13% Hispanic, Harvard says on its website. "If Harvard were to abandon race-conscious admissions, African-American and Hispanic representation would decline by nearly half," the school told
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert