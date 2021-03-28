Grewenow Elementary teaching team rises to challenge of virtual and in-person instruction

For Geisler, teaching virtual summer school helped get a better understanding of how to teach using a virtual learning platform and better prepared her for the virtual apps and resources with which she would need to use and support her students.

Constantly strategizing

In their weekly team meetings and conversations after school, the Grewenow group also discusses what’s working and what isn’t and shares strategies to help colleagues better reach each student.

“It seems to be a daily problem-solving activity,” Rivito said. “We are actively seeking ideas and strategies to best assist each other and students.”

The teacher team also has found success in using exit slips to evaluate students. After a lesson, the teachers issue the exit slips to check whether each student was able to understand the concept and skills taught in each lesson. This practice also allows teachers to know if something needs to be retaught or if extra support is needed for students who may be struggling.