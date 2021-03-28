Grewenow Elementary teaching team rises to challenge of virtual and in-person instruction

The role of the teacher has evolved throughout the years in many ways, but this year’s teachers are finding themselves emerged in an entirely new approach that challenges them in new ways.
What hasn’t changed, however, is their dedication to serving their students — even if it means breaking out of their comfort zone and completely transforming the way they do their job.
“I am not sure if the public truly understands how much work teachers do behind the scenes in preparing daily for in-person learners and virtual learners,” said Maria Rivito, Grewenow Elementary School grade 4/5 multi-age teacher.
Rivito’s teacher team at Grewenow, 7714 20th Ave., includes fourth grade math teacher Joel Dutton, fourth grade social studies and science teacher Linda Iwen, fifth grade social studies and science teacher Jason Shike and fifth grade math teacher Heidi Geisler. The team plans together and helps cover each other’s intervention blocks so the 4/5 class still gets their grade-level content exclusively from their respective teachers.
All five teach reading, but they work together to plan lessons and discuss how they’re going to teach the material.
“We generate more ideas this way instead of planning independently,” Geisler said. “We problem-solve together and generate solutions. We are supportive of each other’s efforts and bounce ideas off each other and offer suggestions.” They also plan each lesson as if they may go virtual at any moment.
‘Ultra preparing’
Geisler said that during this time, teachers are working harder than ever. In fact, she finds herself “ultra preparing” for lessons by mentally walking through each one while thinking about where students may have questions and trying to address them prior to actually teaching the lesson.
“We are doing our utmost to try to engage students by providing them with engaging lessons and activities because students learning at home have a lot of distractions,” she said. “These students have to be resilient in not allowing those distractions to interfere with their learning.”
In addition to instruction, teachers are constantly trying to keep students and families updated on missing assignments, how to find those assignments online and problem-solving tech issues, Rivito said. It has also forced them to become more tech savvy in order to keep both in-person and virtual students engaged without the option of small group or movement activities.
“In the beginning of this year, I found it a bit difficult to teach a lesson within the time given and still have time for students to work since I teach a virtual writing lesson to fourth and fifth graders,” Rivito said.
However, she also feels like she’s starting to master this practice and feels more confident in the time management needed to support both learning environments.
For Geisler, teaching virtual summer school helped get a better understanding of how to teach using a virtual learning platform and better prepared her for the virtual apps and resources with which she would need to use and support her students.
Constantly strategizing
In their weekly team meetings and conversations after school, the Grewenow group also discusses what’s working and what isn’t and shares strategies to help colleagues better reach each student.
“It seems to be a daily problem-solving activity,” Rivito said. “We are actively seeking ideas and strategies to best assist each other and students.”
The teacher team also has found success in using exit slips to evaluate students. After a lesson, the teachers issue the exit slips to check whether each student was able to understand the concept and skills taught in each lesson. This practice also allows teachers to know if something needs to be retaught or if extra support is needed for students who may be struggling.
The teacher team pays close attention to how each student is performing academically but is also analyzing the types of behaviors they are witnessing in their classes. Geisler admits that sometimes it’s difficult to get some students to participate and finds it much more challenging to connect with 30 students on a personal level virtually, but she’s proud of the work her students put into each day.
“I have seen some students rise to the challenge of being prepared, attentive and responsible,” Geisler said. “Students are showing up on time for their classes, having homework finished and submitting assignments on time, also listening to and participating in the lesson. This is not an easy task to do when you’re 10 or 11.”
