GTC Promise 2 Finish program virtual workshops scheduled to help students apply before Aug. 6 deadline

Gateway Technical College will hold three online workshops for prospective students interested in enrolling in its Promise 2 Finish program before the Aug. 6 application deadline.
The program provides adults who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free, according to college officials.
Virtual workshops will be held:
• Noon - 2 p.m., July 19
• 5- 7 p.m., July 28
• 4:30- 6:30 p.m., Aug. 3
Workshop participation is not required to enroll in the program. Gateway staff will be on hand to help participants learn about the requirements of the program and give them an opportunity to complete a free admission and financial aid application.
To be eligible, students must:
• be 23 years old or older by January 1, 2021 (born before Jan. 1, 1998).
• have earned at least 12 college credits with a cumulative 2.0 or higher GPA.
• have been out of college for at least two years (attended prior to August 30, 2019), but have not earned an associate or bachelor’s degree (technical diploma or certificate is acceptable)
• be a U.S. citizen or a national or permanent resident of the United States.
• live in the Gateway Technical College district.
• select an academic program that meets federal and state financial aid eligibility requirements.
• have an annual family earned income of $50,000 or less based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
For more information on the Promise 2 Finish program or to register for a virtual workshop, click here: www.gtc.edu/admissions/gateway-promise/promise-2-finish