GTC Promise 2 Finish program virtual workshops set to help students apply before Aug. 6 deadline

Gateway Technical College has scheduled three online workshops for prospective students interested in enrolling in its Promise 2 Finish program before the Aug. 6 application deadline.

The program provides adults who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free, according to college officials.

Virtual workshops are scheduled for:

• Noon - 2 p.m., Monday, July 19

• 5- 7 p.m., July 28

• 4:30- 6:30 p.m., Aug. 3

Workshop participation is not required to enroll in the program. Gateway staff will be on hand to help participants learn about the requirements of the program and give them an opportunity to complete a free admission and financial aid application.

To be eligible, students must:

• Be 23 years old or older by January 1, 2021 (born before Jan. 1, 1998).

• Have earned at least 12 college credits with a cumulative 2.0 or higher GPA.