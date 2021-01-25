Harvey Elementary first-grader learning from home this school year

“This is new for everybody, so you can’t expect it to be flawless,” Ladamien’s mother, Trina Pittman, said. “But all that aside, you can tell the teachers are trying really hard to keep the kids engaged, and they’re keeping them motivated and wanting to learn.”

Just like his teachers, Ladamien had to learn new skills in order to learn in a virtual setting, such as typing on a keyboard, uploading assignments to SeeSaw and keeping himself on task in the freedom of his own home. In fact, the family has its Alexa home device set to remind the boys when it’s time to get back to school after lunch, just in case.

“They own it,” Trina said about her sons learning virtually. “They know how to navigate from class to class, they keep on schedule, and they get through the day independently.”

Ladamien’s family had to adjust for virtual learning in order to accommodate for his brother, Ladonte “DJ” Pittman Jr., a fourth grader at Harvey, to both learn at home. The boys’ parents work opposite shifts, so they’re able to cover the time needed to be at home with the children, which offers its perks as well.