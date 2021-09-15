 Skip to main content
Hispanic heritage month at Kenosha Senior Center celebrates `Abuelitos (Grandparents)' Day
Members of the Kenosha Senior Center take part in a Hispanic Heritage Month activity.

The Kenosha Senior Center will hold a day for celebration of abuelitos (grandparents) as part of its Hispanic Heritage month program.

The bilingual event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the center, 2717 67th St., and features a Hispanic heritage presentation, a tour of the senior center and "Lotería", or Mexican bingo (game cards have images instead of numbers), along with snacks and prizes.

The average grandparent hasn’t seen all their grandkids in person in nearly eight months, according to a new study. A survey of 2,000 American grandparents found that 59% spent less time with their grandkids this year due to the pandemic. 77% said that it was difficult not being able to watch their grandkids grow up in person. 42% of respondents had a new grandbaby born in the past year. Three in five grandparents said that they plan to spend more time than ever before with their grandkids over the coming year. 51% are even considering moving closer to their grandchildren. More than half of respondents said that the first trip they are planning to take when it is safe to travel is to see their grandkids

The event encourages anyone 55 and older and their grandchildren to attend. The center is also conducting its membership drive. Masks are required.

The event is sponsored by the Kenosha Unified School District, the senior center and Forward Latino. To RSVP, call the senior center at 262-359-6260 (English) or 262-705-4734 (en español).

