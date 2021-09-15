Hispanic heritage month at Kenosha Senior Center celebrates `Abuelitos (Grandparents)' Day

The Kenosha Senior Center will hold a day for celebration of abuelitos (grandparents) as part of its Hispanic Heritage month program.

The bilingual event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the center, 2717 67th St., and features a Hispanic heritage presentation, a tour of the senior center and "Lotería", or Mexican bingo (game cards have images instead of numbers), along with snacks and prizes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event encourages anyone 55 and older and their grandchildren to attend. The center is also conducting its membership drive. Masks are required.

The event is sponsored by the Kenosha Unified School District, the senior center and Forward Latino. To RSVP, call the senior center at 262-359-6260 (English) or 262-705-4734 (en español).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.