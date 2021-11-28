Impact of pandemic felt: KUSD "meets few expectations," according to latest state report card

Kenosha Unified School District met few expectations for overall accountability on the state report card, according to new data released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Unified scored 56.3 out of a possible 100 points on the state report card for the 2020-21 academic year. The district was among 22 in the state that did not meet expectations. Of the 421 school districts that received report cards, 399 met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations, according to state education officials who announced results last week.

Unified’s overall score was calculated using measures in four priority areas: student achievement, growth, “target group” outcomes and being on-track to graduate. The district’s priority area scores by area were 53.3, 48.9, 45 and 80.7, respectively.

Using their scores, districts and schools fell into five rating categories: significantly exceeds expectations (five stars), 83-100; exceeds expectations (four stars), 70-82.9; meets expectations (three stars), 58-69.9; meets few expectations (two stars) 48-57.9; and fails to meet expectations (one star), 0-47.9.

During the 2019-20 academic year, no state report cards were issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the annual requirement was waived by both the state and federal government. While the U.S. Department of Education again waived the assessment for 2020-21, the state legislature did not grant the waiver to suspend the report cards this time around.

This year’s report card also differs from previous years replacing the “closing the gaps” priority area with the new “target groups” priority area. Because of this, state education officials have cautioned interpreting scores and ratings and that the 2018-19 report cards should not be used for comparison.

Virtual, in-person split

According to Kris Keckler, Unified’s chief information officer in the office of educational accountability, the district’s report card is a reflection of the pandemic’s effect on achievement in education.

“In reality these are the scores for the accountability assessments,” he said. Like the district report card a year ago, the Forward exam, the state’s standardized assessment, was also canceled due to the pandemic.

“This is the reality of, good or bad, how our students performed on these accountability assessments,” he said.

“This is also indicative of, for Kenosha Unified … it’s different for each district,” he said. “Some districts were completely virtual last year and only brought the kids in to take the tests in the spring.

“We gave parents a choice last year and basically when it was all said and done the district was 50-50 the whole year if you added up the grade levels. Half the time the kids were in person and half of them chose to be virtual, so this is a mix-match kind of how the students performed,” he said.

Keckler said it’s also a reason why the federal and state government have offered multiple rounds of pandemic funding relief to help school districts, which have seen “those realities, with learning loss and learning gaps.”

An unwelcome change in data

While the rating category labels stayed the same, the numerical breakdown ranges were lowered. Even so, Keckler said it was the “first time that KUSD is in, unfortunately, the meets few (expectations) category.”

In Unified, there were seven schools failing to meet expectations, including two elementary schools, Brass Community School and Edward Bain School of Language and Art – Creative Arts. In addition, Lincoln Middle School, Bradford, Reuther and Tremper high schools and Indian Trail High School and Academy also failed to meet expectations, according to the report.

Before this year, Brass and Bradford High School had been the only two in that category, according to the school report cards.

Bright spots

Despite the larger number of schools not meeting expectations, there were bright spots. Brompton School, with a score of 87.8 and Harvey Elementary, at 88, “significantly exceeded” the state’s expectations.

There were also eight schools that exceeded expectations, including Pleasant Prairie, Prairie Lane, Somers, Frank, Dimensions of Learning, Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum, Mahone Middle School and LakeView Technology Academy.

Of the remaining schools evaluated with the four-priority area metrics, 16 met expectations and four met few expectations.

There were three schools in which students took the alternate accountability assessment. They only had two categories “satisfactory and not satisfactory.” Hillcrest, eSchool and the Phoenix Project, which offer alternative learning programs for students recorded satisfactory results.

Reuther High School was once in the alternate accountability assessment category, but because of their testing size, they are now part of the regular assessment, according to Keckler.

Achievement plans

Knowing that the largest component of the state report card is accountability assessments, interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth met with several district administrators and support staff over the summer to review past practices in order to develop annual school achievement plans, Keckler said.

The goal of the school achievement plans, is to develop more uniform approaches to establishing school goals and applying support measures consistently to promote both academic and social growth for students. It also looks at a base goal of at least the 50th percentile of median conditional growth for reading and math MAP assessments and later working with students to toward the 65th percentile goal for Forward assessments given in the spring. In the long run, it also intends to address learning losses.

“It’s on her priority list,” said Keckler.

Lorien Thomas, research coordinator for Unified’s educational accountability office, said the report card’s new priority area that examines the bottom 25 percent of performance provides a more inclusive and equitable assessment, which will give the district an idea of where and how to support and improve student achievement.

“With the closing gaps there’s too many outliers from year to year to really close where the gap really needs to be closed,” Thomas said. “So, with the new way they’ve done the formula for the set of outcomes, it’s really using for the bottom quartile for students who really need those extra supports and interventions.

“It’s not based on your ethnic background or any demographic formula. It’s truly based on the students’ score,” Thomas continued. “That’s what makes it really powerful because it doesn’t matter what demographic group you’re in, if you need support, you’re able to be identified with this mapped out within this report.”

For additional information and report cards for individual schools, go online to https://apps2.dpi.wi.gov/reportcards/

