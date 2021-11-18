Indian Trail students call on KUSD board, administration to investigate "moldy", "spoiled" school lunches

Moldy ham. Spoiled sandwiches. Fried chicken nuggets — still raw inside.

These are just some of foods and the conditions they’re in when Kenosha Unified's pre-packaged, free meals have been served at Indian Trail High School and Academy, according to students who brought the issue to the attention of the School Board this week.

And that has to change, said Indian Trail student Katelyn Wilson, who started an online petition that asks the district and the board to look into the quality of the food in its meal program.

The petition notes that some students have become sick. Others would rather go hungry than eat spoiled food and the lunches, themselves, aren’t filling enough, according to Wilson’s petition, which has garnered close to 2,000 signatures since she started it a week ago.

Raw, moldy food items

Wilson was among the Indian Trail students who spoke to the School Board Tuesday night, seizing the opportunity to make the district and the community aware of the issue at the board’s monthly meeting, which was held in their school auditorium. It was also the first regular Board meeting to be held in person in three months.

“Here, at Indian Trail, my friends and I have been served multiple raw and moldy food items this year,” Wilson said. She said she posted the online petition to see whether other students and families had the same experience with the lunches. Given the number of signatures the petition has received, she said, it’s not just a problem at Indian Trail, but at other schools, too. In early October, a parent of a Bullen Middle School student reported their child had been served a hamburger, a significant portion of which was raw. At the time district officials investigated the complaint, it appeared to be an isolated report.

Wilson said that she herself has been served raw chicken and that a “large number of students” have reported that it’s often “pink and gooey” on the inside. Students have complained that the spicy chicken sandwiches, in particular, have reportedly given them “food poisoning,” she said.

Possible solutions

“But we can change this. The raw meat issue can easily be solved if proper temperature measuring steps are employed,” Wilson said offering a number of solutions. “The quality of the pre-packaged food appears to be an issue from the provider, whether that is due to their quality control, temperature storage or shipping times, it may be prudent to take random sampling of pre-packaged food on a daily basis.”

She called on the board to “evaluate and investigate practices and quality of the food being served.”

Sadie Perez, who also attends Indian Trail, said that students don’t expect chef-prepared, “five-star” quality lunches.

“That’s not what we want. All we want is edible, decent-tasting food,” Perez said.

Food quality isn’t the only thing that students want the board to look into. Indian Trail student Meredith Kaufmann said a number of students continue to go hungry. And for these students, the school lunches are often the only meals they’ll eat in the course of a day, she said.

“I believe it has to be addressed here because students in KUSD are attending classes hungry after lunch every school day,” she said. “Although Indian Trail has lost its Title I status, there are many students with food insecurity who are going without food or are eating food that could potentially make them sick.”

Free breakfast, lunch program

Tanya Ruder, Unified’s spokesperson, said the district is currently participating in the Seamless Summer Option, a free breakfast and lunch program, for the 2021-22 school year. All students are eligible to receive school meals at no charge.

She said the district’s participation in the program eliminates the need to collect meal payments, including cash, at all school sites. In addition, it speeds up delivery of meals, thereby reducing “touch points”, promoting social distancing and reducing potential exposure to COVID–19.

Participation in the program does limit the number of meal options, however, and combined with the national food shortage, “lends itself to the issues schools are facing nationwide,” she said.

“KUSD encourages students who receive an item they are unhappy with to notify a teacher or food service staff so they may receive a replacement item at the time the meal is served,” she said.

Wilson said another student had reported that he had received three “moldy” ham sandwiches and attempted to exchange them.

“He had approached the lunch crew each time and when he received this moldy food, was told to get another one. After he got the third one, he gave up,” she said. “Kids are going hungry throughout the school day. The students affected the most are those who are not able to bring lunch (to school) due to financial reasons.”

Board, district to investigate

School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said the student’s complaints about school lunches were the first she and the board has heard.

“It’s the first time that’s been brought to our attention. And, we’re as concerned as they are,” Adams said.

Adams whose grandchildren attend schools throughout the district, said she spoke with her granddaughter who attends Indian Trail, about the school lunches. Her granddaughter had not encountered any of the issues brought forth by the students, she said. Two of her younger grandchildren who attend Stocker Elementary and KTEC-West also told her there were no issues with the lunches served at their respective schools.

“That doesn’t mean it’s not going on,” said Adams, who agreed with Wilson’s idea of randomly examining samples of the packaged food on a daily basis. She said she is especially concerned with the raw chicken reports.

“The administration is checking into it. We’re going to investigate it.” Adams said. “We want to give food service an opportunity to look into it, explain and get back with the students.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.