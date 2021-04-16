Input sought on KUSD early education instructional materials

As the Kenosha Unified School District Early Education Curriculum Team enters the final phase of its instructional materials review for early education, parents/guardians and community members are invited to review finalists and provide feedback.
Due to COVID-19, this will be offered virtually for the safety and well-being of all.
To participate, individuals should go online to kusd.edu/earlyed through Sunday, April 25, to review links and submit the feedback via the form embedded on the site.
Those with questions should contact Luanne Rohde, KUSD director of early education, at lrohde@kusd.edu or 262-359-7760.
