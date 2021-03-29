Jesus Vega Jr. named Gateway Technical College's Kenosha Campus ambassador

KENOSHA — Jesus Vega Jr. has been named Gateway Technical College’s newest district campus ambassador and will now be the student voice of the college to communities in Kenosha County, Racine County and Walworth County as well as at speaking engagements during public events held by the college each year.
Vega was initially selected as Kenosha Campus Ambassador. Other campus ambassadors selected include Alexis Deschler for the Elkhorn Campus and Devin Hirschfield for the Racine Campus. District ambassadors are chosen from the field of three Campus Ambassadors.
Vega, a nursing program student, will represent Gateway at a statewide leadership conference of district ambassadors from each college of the Wisconsin Technical College System and will also receive a Gateway Technical College Foundation Inc. tuition voucher.
Deschler is enrolled in the veterinary technician program and Hirschfield is enrolled in the graphic communications program. They will also receive foundation tuition vouchers and serve as the student voice to communities and the college from their respective campuses.
Nominees are selected based on their outstanding character, positive attitude, leadership, personal goals, communication skills, enthusiasm and confidence. The three will serve as ambassadors for the 2021-22 academic year.
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Pins were given to graduates of the nursing program during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Nursing graduates received pins, scrolls and flowers during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sarah Ertl, a nursing graduate, speaks into the camera during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sarah Ertl, a nursing graduate, speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sarah Ertl has her pin placed by her parents during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Vicki Hulback, Dean of the School of Nursing, watches as a graduate steps up to receive a pin during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
A graduate picks up flowers and a scroll during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Erin Miller receives her pin from her daughter, Jocelyn, 10, as her son, Kaleb, looks on during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sam Sacket receives his pin from his girlfriend, Rochellie Fagan during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
A graduate receives her pin during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lisa Griffith receives her pin from her husband, Chet, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Nursing instructors clap and cheer for graduates as they receive their pins during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Dean of the School of Nursing Vicki Hulback speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Nursing graduate Natalie Nebel, right, gets help lighting her candle from instructor Paula Antlfinger during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
