Jockey, YMCA partner to bring after-school program to Lincoln Middle School in effort to bridge achievement gaps

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When Jake reached out and told me that Jockey wanted to work with Lincoln, I was just ecstatic,” said Daley, who has served as principal for nearly nine years. “In my mind I’ve had this vision about Lincoln being a community school where we get our families involved with community partners, and that we can have a lot resources to draw from so we can support our kids and our families.

“So, I was very excited for Jockey to adopt us, really,” she said.

At the end of the 2020-21 school year, Debra Waller, Jockey’s chair and CEO, and McGhee toured the school and listened to Daley and her vision for Lincoln. It was also a chance for Daley to learn about how the company wanted to help her students and their families succeed.

“Debra really was passionate about coming to Lincoln because of our needs,” she said. “We have lots of needs. COVID really set not only our students back, but students back across this nation. Being able to work with Jockey to help address our student achievement and close up some of those gaps, it’s only going to be a benefit for our families and our children.”