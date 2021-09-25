Jockey, YMCA partner to bring after-school program to Lincoln Middle School in effort to bridge achievement gaps

Lincoln Middle School students struggling with reading and math are about to receive a boost from a new after-school instructional program made possible through a Jockey International partnership which has adopted the school with the goal of cultivating achievement.
Jockey Being Family Foundation has contracted with the Kenosha YMCA to operate its “Teen Achievers” program with Lincoln students for the next two years starting with the 2021-22 academic year. The after-school program will be held at the Oribiletti Center in nearby Lincoln Park.
“The YMCA has developed some good evidence-based programs that hopefully help move the needle for these kids,” Jake McGhee, vice president and chief philanthropy officer at Jockey, said Wednesday.
“We are truly honored to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the youth and families at Lincoln Middle School,” said Cindy Altergott, Kenosha YMCA CEO in a statement.
Altergott said the expansion of the program to Lincoln Middle would not be possible without the company’s philanthropic support. The YMCA has an established Elementary Achievers program with “measured success improving math reading, and social emotional learning,” Altergott said.
McGhee oversees all of the company’s philanthropic efforts, including the Jockey Being Family Foundation, as well as, community engagement initiatives. The foundation, which has focused on programs that support adoptive families, has expanded its efforts in embracing the middle school.
Need for middle school programs
The former executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, McGhee said the idea to help Lincoln is twofold: many of its students reside in neighborhoods near Jockey and there is a need in the community to help middle school students succeed.
“In my time with the Boys and Girls Club, it seemed that there were a lot more programs and resources that helped out some of the younger kids ... but we said middle school kids need some support, too. Those kids need some help because that’s a critical age,” he said.
McGhee said ultimately the goal is to help close the achievement gap for students and improve student performance throughout the school. In approaching Lincoln Principal Starlynn Daley, he said “immediately, one request was an after school program that served as an extension to the school day” for students.
The Teen Achievers after school program will begin on Oct. 4 with licensed instructors honing in on students’ math and reading skills. The program will also concentrate on overall academics, positive relationships, college and career, life skills and positive identity.
Access to additional instruction
Daley said she was excited for her students to have access to the additional instruction.
“When Jake reached out and told me that Jockey wanted to work with Lincoln, I was just ecstatic,” said Daley, who has served as principal for nearly nine years. “In my mind I’ve had this vision about Lincoln being a community school where we get our families involved with community partners, and that we can have a lot resources to draw from so we can support our kids and our families.
“So, I was very excited for Jockey to adopt us, really,” she said.
At the end of the 2020-21 school year, Debra Waller, Jockey’s chair and CEO, and McGhee toured the school and listened to Daley and her vision for Lincoln. It was also a chance for Daley to learn about how the company wanted to help her students and their families succeed.
“Debra really was passionate about coming to Lincoln because of our needs,” she said. “We have lots of needs. COVID really set not only our students back, but students back across this nation. Being able to work with Jockey to help address our student achievement and close up some of those gaps, it’s only going to be a benefit for our families and our children.”
Lincoln’s standardized test scores for English have lagged by as many as 17 and 25 points when compared with Kenosha Unified’s traditional middle schools and in the state, respectively, based on 2018-19 data. Its math scores were also 20 points lower than comparable middle schools district wide and 30 points below that of middle schools statewide. During the 2019-20 school year, nearly 90 percent of its students were eligible for the federal free and reduced lunch program, according to National Center for Education Statistics data.
Targeting summer school students
Daley said the target group for the Teen Achievers program is students who have participated in Lincoln’s summer school programs. That represents a little over 10 percent of Lincoln’s enrollment, which is just over 500 students.
“I’m looking at about 50 to 60 students from that group,” she said. “Right now, it is across all of our grades.”
Teachers would also identify other students in need of additional instruction.
“I am committed to this partnership and I know it is going to be great for our kids in closing the achievement gap and those deficits where COVID took a hit,” she said. “It’s really taken a toll on our student academic achievement. And so just to have this opportunity to get those gaps closed — words can’t express my gratitude to Jockey, because it’s not just going to take the school but partnerships like this to get our kids where they need to be.”
In addition to partnering with the YMCA, Jockey is working with Kenosha Unified to sponsor additional educational and enrichment programs for Lincoln students and their families. Another goal of the partnership is to eventually allow corporate employees to engage in mentorship, relationship-building and beautification opportunities.
Recently, Jockey also collaborated with Garden of Eatin’-Kenosha to build five raised garden beds, allowing students to learn about gardening while producing a harvest of fresh produce to donate to local soup kitchens, pantries and other organizations serving Kenosha.
“Today’s kids are tomorrow’s future, and we recognize how important they are to our community,” said Waller. “Principal Daley and the team at Lincoln Middle School are passionate about each and every child and we’re excited to walk along side by side in support of their efforts.”