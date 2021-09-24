Katelyn Hannah earns 4-H Key Award

Katelyn Hannah of Salem Lakes has been selected as the Kenosha County Wisconsin 4-H Key Award recipient for this year.
The prestigious Key Award, one of the highest recognitions a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.
According to Kenosha County 4-H Youth Development Educator Jen Reese, this year’s recipient exemplifies the goals and values of the Wisconsin 4-H Program.
Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance Company sponsor the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for over 25 years, helping 4-H to honor some of Wisconsin’s finest youth.
IN PHOTOS: Summer scenes from Kensoha
BIKE RACES
Spectators are silhouetted against the setting sun as they watch the bike races the Washington Park Velodrome on Tuesday, July 14, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
LAKESIDE LOUNGE
Mary Gullo and David Kotowski relax in their chairs as the fog rolls by during the Lakeside Lounge event at the Kemper Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The free event is open to the public and boasts food and drink vendors and features live music. The event takes place again on June 24, July 22, Aug. 5, Aug. 19, and Sept. 2.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
PUPS & PINTS
Rusty, a goldendoodle, held by Jen Brozek, splashes the photographer during the Pups & Pints event hosted by the Safe Harbor Humane Society at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
STOP THE VIOLENCE
Ja’Zaun Johnson, 10, laughs as he turns the sirens on a squad car with Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran during the Stop the Violence event at Columbus Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
POOLS OPEN
Logan Truax, 8, stands under a waterfall on opening day at Washington Park Pool on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
POOLS OPEN
Emett Sincock, 7, makes his way down the water slide on opening day at Washington Park Pool on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWs PHOTOs
WEATHER FEATURE
Dale Rasmussen relaxes on a rock outcrop overlooking the beach at Pennoyer Park on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BIKE RACES
Racers are a blur as they turn into a straight away at the Washington Park Velodrome on Tuesday, July 14, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
PEANUT BUTTER & JAM
Andrew Rettig, 2, and his mom, KC, dance as Justin Craig plays during the Peanut Butter and Jam at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MT. CARMEL FOOD TO GO
Diane Spallato, left, and her daughter, Tina, bag up fried dough
for an order at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Friday, July 9, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BIKE RACES STANDALONE
Wayne Sletten of Waterloo, competing for XXX Racing, leads a group of riders in the Category 4 Keirin race at the Washington Park Velodrome on Tuesday, July 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
Nicole Tranel, left, Mindy Morales, center, and Jewel Stigter do a line dance as Meghan Patrick performs on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 16, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
Kyle Kellenborn, left, and Austin Laurie hang out on a platform as music plays in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 16, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
LEPRECHAUN AND LEDERHOSEN
Kevin Rimkus, front, crawls to grab a shot of beer as his running partner Brian Childers laughs during the Leprechaun & Lederhosen .1K Beer Run.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
PRITZKER CONSTRUCTION
Multiple cranes hold a 150-ton section of steel as a crew works to attach it at the Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park Center site in Somers on Friday, July 23, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
Azalia Dominguez, center, competes in the standing long jump during the “Mock Olympics” at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
KENOSHA COR BLOCK PARTY
Jourdan Griffin, 5, left, and his brother Jamie, 8, play basketball in the street during a block party hosted by Kenosha COR held in the Model Market neighborhood on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
WEATHER FEATURE
Justin Jager, of Kenosha Color, recently was out putting a fresh coat of paint on the fire escape on the Mayer Drugs building, on the corner of 56th Street and Sixth Avenue, in Downtown Kenosha, on July 9, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, kenosha news
BRADFORD - FIRST DAY OF FOOTBALL
The Bradford football team conducts offensive line drills Tuesday, Aug. 3, near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state. First-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani is silhouetted between the legs of the player on the right.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
WILSON FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
Donald Buckhalter, in fourth grade, puts his backpack on as he walks through the parking lot on the first day of school at Wilson Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
