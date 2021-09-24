Katelyn Hannah earns 4-H Key Award

Katelyn Hannah of Salem Lakes has been selected as the Kenosha County Wisconsin 4-H Key Award recipient for this year.

The prestigious Key Award, one of the highest recognitions a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.

According to Kenosha County 4-H Youth Development Educator Jen Reese, this year’s recipient exemplifies the goals and values of the Wisconsin 4-H Program.

Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance Company sponsor the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for over 25 years, helping 4-H to honor some of Wisconsin’s finest youth.

