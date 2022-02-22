Kayla Mitchell Named 2022 Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha's 2022 Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is proud to announce the 2022 BGCK Youth of the Year, Kayla Mitchell.

Kayla has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club since elementary school. She is a junior at Harborside Academy, where she excels as an honor roll student and is also active in numerous clubs and organizations.

Over the years, the club has become a vital part of her success and development and has been her safe place to be. As Kayla says, “Close your eyes, now think of what you call 'home'."

"Usually when you think of home, you think of four walls, a home cooked meal that mama made, and your safe place," Kayla said. "When I close my eyes I see the club. The club has always been my home, ever since elementary school, and that has always been the spot.”

Through Kayla’s time at the club, she has gained lifetime friends and mentors. She has learned life-enhancing skills and was given the tools to help her fulfill her future vision for success. The club helped her realize her passion for dance and is now what she wants to do when she gets older.

“The Boys and Girls Club helped make me who I am today, through all the tears, the opportunities, and the late nights at the club,” said Kayla. “The club is a place that should be in every neighborhood because it's my community safe haven.”

Not only has Kayla made an impact on her peers, but BGCK staff have enjoyed getting to know Kayla and see her grow over the years as well. Felicia Dalton, the club’s Teen Center director, said “Kayla is always willing to help others when needed and has shown herself to be a true leader among her peers.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values, and self-esteem. Thos who support the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, support the kids who need it the most, and their great futures ahead. For more information about BGCK or to donate toward the club's mission, go online to www.BGCKenosha.org.