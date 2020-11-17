KEA files class action grievance against Unified alleging safety violations amid pandemic

COVID-19 has spread more rapidly across the U.S., and particularly in Wisconsin, than it has at any time since the pandemic started. According to the KEA release, on Sunday the 7-day moving average of new daily cases was 141.7 and the positivity rate was 43.3% in Kenosha County.

Last week, Unified officials reaffirmed the district’s position to continue to offer both learning options to students, a departure from Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit’s recommendation that all schools switch to a virtual learning format beginning Nov. 23 and continuing through Jan. 4. The recommendation is non-binding, however.

Unified officials have said the transition of a school or schools or the entire district to virtual learning during the pandemic would occur when there is:

Greater than 3 percent positive cases in a school in the last 14 days, based on the cumulative total of in-person staff and student COVID-19 positive cases divided by the total in-person staff and student population.

A significant community outbreak in progress or having recently occurred (such as at a large community event or among a local employer) that is affecting multiple staff, students and families such that the County Division of Health requires the district to close buildings.